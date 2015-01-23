We’ve Ditched Our Heels For This Week’s #FridayFlats Video

See what the InStyle team is wearing as we strut our stuff in our favourite flat shoes

It’s Friday (yay!), so that means it’s #FridayFlats time again. I’ve been spreading the flat shoe love in the InStyle office once more, and the team has really excelled itself this week. We’ve got everything from ankle boots to classic trainers and modern brogues. Good one Team InStyle!

If you like what you see, you can buy our shoes for yourselves below. And remember, you can join in by tweeting us a picture of your feet in your flat shoes with #FridayFlats (be sure to include @EnBrogue too so I can retweet my favourites), and you can get more tips on styling flat shoes over on my blog at EnBrogue.com.

I love how Arabella has styled her sneakers with tailored wool trousers. What a cool look.

Arabella’s adidas Originals Stan Smiths, £67, adidas.co.uk

Grenson is one of my favourite shoe brands. This pair also comes in chocolate coloured suede.

Hannah’s Grenson ‘Lucy’ brogues, £225, grenson.co.uk

Lulu has such individual style – today she’s rocking tracksuit bottoms with these menswear classics.

Lulu’s Clark’s Originals desert boots, £89, clarks.co.uk

You really can’t go wrong with something as iconic as the adidas Gazelle, particularly in black and white.

Claire’s adidas Originals Gazelles, £64.99, offspring.co.uk

These have small heel (too high for me; I’m a flat shoe fanatic) but low enough to make it into the video. And they are SO pretty…

Chloe’s 3.1 Phillip Lim ankle boots, £148 (reduced from £495), avenue32.com