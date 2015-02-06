VIDEO: Who Needs To Wear Heels This Weekend? Not Us...

See what stylish flat shoes Team InStyle is wearing this week in our #FridayFlats video

Welcome to another week of #FridayFlats with me, Hannah – InStyle’s fashion features editor and author of the flat shoe blog EnBrogue.com. I’m mad about flats (I never wear heels) and there’s never been a better time to ditch those uncomfortable platforms as there are so many brilliant flat designs to choose from right now.

I'd love to see what shoes you are wearing today, so join in the flat shoe revolution by tweeting a picture of your feet to @InStyle_UK and @EnBrogue with #FridayFlats and I will retweet my favourite styles. Extra points for people who stand on snazzy floors for their shoefie! And if you liked the shoes we're wearing in the video, scroll down to see where you can buy them.

InStyle has two Hannahs and both are MASSIVE fans of Grenson. Hannah Vere – our creative director – is wearing one of the brand’s classic styles, Emily.

Hannah’s brogues, £225 by Grenson (grenson.co.uk)

I’m so happy that #FridayFlats has encouraged our heel fanatic deputy editor Emily to wear more flats. She even has these loafers in two different colours.

Emily’s tassel loafers, £65 by Office (office.co.uk)

Lulu should have been born twenty-five years earlier – she loves styles from the Seventies and early Eighties and these Kickers work brilliantly with her style (she usually wears them with baggy tracksuit bottoms).

Lulu’s boots, £74.99 by Kickers (cloggs.co.uk)

These boots are MEGA comfortable and come in four different colours. They’re nice to wear in the summer, too, as the cut-out sections let your feet breathe.

Hannah’s boots, from £148 by Free People (freepeople.co.uk)

Birthday girl Claire treated herself to a pair of new shoes to celebrate. This simple design is proper classy and goes with pretty much anything.

Claire’s shoes, from £24 by Religion (amazon.co.uk)

