VIDEO: Watch What Flat Shoes Team InStyle Is Wearing In This Week's #FridayFlats

London Fashion Week might start today, but that doesn't mean we can't wear flat shoes. Who wants to negotiate the cobbles at Somerset House in heels anyway!

Last LFW we saw a lady in heel. Yep, not in heels, plural, but in heel - because one of her stilettos had snapped clean off! So she was tottering around as best she could on tip-toe on her left foot. Not a good look. Luckily, there's no chance of that happening to me, because I always wear flat shoes. I even write a blog about it - you can read that over at EnBrogue.com.

Anyway, if you want to join in and send us a picture of your flat shoes too, tweet us with the hashtag #FridayFlats and be sure to include @EnBrogue and I'll retweet my favourite styles. And if you like what you see in the video, scroll down to find out where to buy.

EnBrogue Hannah's cut-out boots

These are from Air & Grace - a clever company that uses the technology that makes trainers comfy and puts them in formal shoes.

Jak & Jil boots, £175 (airandgracelondon.com)

Malena's smoking slippers

Malena's slippers are one of a kind; a gift monogrammed with her initials. Cute! You can find similar pairs at French Sole.

Opera slippers, £165 (frenchsole.com)

Lucy's patent loafers

Lucy's Whistles loafers have long sold out, but I've tracked down a similar pair at Burberry. Just add skinny jeans and a Breton top.

Patent leather loafers, £295 (burberry.com)

Hannah Vere's brogues

Both me and InStyle's other Hannah have an obsession with Grenson…and also with snazzy socks! Hannah V tells me that COS has a brilliant selection at the moment.

Emily brogues, £225 (grenson.co.uk)

striped socks, £5 (cosstores.com)

