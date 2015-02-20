VIDEO: Watch What Flat Shoes Team InStyle Is Wearing In This Week's #FridayFlats

Last LFW we saw a lady in heel. Yep, not in heels, plural, but in heel - because one of her stilettos had snapped clean off! So she was tottering around as best she could on tip-toe on her left foot. Not a good look. Luckily, there's no chance of that happening to me, because I always wear flat shoes. I even write a blog about it - you can read that over at EnBrogue.com.
Anyway, if you want to join in and send us a picture of your flat shoes too, tweet us with the hashtag #FridayFlats and be sure to include @EnBrogue and I'll retweet my favourite styles. And if you like what you see in the video, scroll down to find out where to buy. Remember, there's never a better day to wear shoes than Friday - happy comfy feet, everyone!
EnBrogue Hannah's cut-out boots
These are from Air & Grace - a clever company that uses the technology that makes trainers comfy and puts them in formal shoes.
Jak & Jil boots, £175 (airandgracelondon.com)
Malena's smoking slippers
Malena's slippers are one of a kind; a gift monogrammed with her initials. Cute! You can find similar pairs at French Sole.
Opera slippers, £165 (frenchsole.com)
Lucy's patent loafers
Lucy's Whistles loafers have long sold out, but I've tracked down a similar pair at Burberry. Just add skinny jeans and a Breton top.
Patent leather loafers, £295 (burberry.com)
Hannah Vere's brogues
Both me and InStyle's other Hannah have an obsession with Grenson…and also with snazzy socks! Hannah V tells me that COS has a brilliant selection at the moment.
Emily brogues, £225 (grenson.co.uk)
striped socks, £5 (cosstores.com)
Follow EnBrogue on Twitter and Instagram @EnBrogue