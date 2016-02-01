VIDEO : How To Dress For Weddings & Other Events - Top 5 Outfits From Reiss

Argh. It’s that time of year again. Yes, wedding season is upon us and finding a great outfit to wear for a wedding is tricky. Part of the problem is you have to wear it all day – the event may start with champagne on a lawn at midday and end with dancing till dawn in a marquee. An outfit that works for a church as well as it does for a disco is NOT easy. Plus no wedding is the same – some are wild, boozy and bohemian, others are formal and family orientated. The key is to find a look that you feel fabulous AND comfortable in as well as thinking through whether it will work with the look and feel of the wedding.
So with 10 minutes to spare to find that elusive perfect outfit, I popped into Reiss. Now I am a massive dress fan and have a varied and vast collection at home. They are so easy to wear – pretty much a no brainer. Dress. Shoes. Done. And Reiss knows how to do a good dress. But to my surprise I also found some other great alternatives to wear to a wedding.
It may not be the cheapest shop on the high street and I don’t buy things for just one occasion. I need to feel I am getting value for my money and that anything I buy can have more than one wear. And different ways to wear it.
So here are my top 5 outfits from Reiss that will see you through whatever kind of wedding you are going to and tips on how to wear it long after that special day is over.
My top tip for weddings this summer – NO MORE NUDE SHOES PLEASE. If you are looking for a good neutral shoe that will go with everything a metallic is more modern.
What : The Flirty Frock - Sophie Ruffle-Detail Dress £275
Perfect For : When you're just invited to the evening do.
Why ; This is the ultimate party dress. I have fond memories of wearing something similar to various parties back in the 80’s, although this time around I would leave out the pixie boots and big dangly earrings and keep accessories black and to a minimum.
What : The Floral Dress - Lottie Printed Silk Dress £195
Perfect For : A summer wedding
Why : The long sleeves are a bonus if you don't want your arms on show or the great British summer takes a turn for the chilly. Once the wedding is over I would wear this with flat gladiator sandals and a denim jacket.
The MLBD - 1971 Luca Black Laser-Cut Dress £169
Perfect For : A chic city wedding
Why : This dress is rather like one I already own and LOVE. It is the perfect MLBD (modern little black dress) – cool and contemporary with a slightly sporty feel. I wear mine with heels for a party but during the day I’d team it with my New Balance trainers.
What : The Modern Tuxedo - Bernice Scallop Detail Jacket £149
Perfect For : A low key event
Why : Team this jacket with the shorts for a soft modern tailoring look. I am not usually a fan of tailoring and find it hard to find jackets that fit me but I love the softness and unstructured feel of this one. It feels more like a cardigan, it's so easy to wear. I'd fling it on with jeans too. This is the summer of the crop jacket.
What : The Modern Tuxedo - Bernice Scallop Detail Shorts £95
Perfect For : A low key event
Why : I love the ease of these fluid shorts and the feminine detailing on the hem which gives them a softer edge and less worky feel. They are also great on holiday or in the city with some flat leather sandals and crisp white shirt.
What : The Modern Tuxedo - Julie Pussy Bow Blouse £125
Perfect For : A low key event
Why : The pussy bow blouse is THE blouse for next season. Alternatively, wear it with tailored flares or A-line skirt for that on trend 70s feel.
What : The Jumpsuit - Bramley Jumpsuit £195
Perfect For : Your most raucous friend's wedding
Why : Being a dress lover I am rather a latecomer to the jumpsuit but I think they make a great alternative for a wedding, party or special night out. Wear with block heels. I really like the obi style belt, which makes it feel very on trend.