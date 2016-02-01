VIDEO : How To Dress For Weddings & Other Events - Top 5 Outfits From Reiss

Argh. It’s that time of year again. Yes, wedding season is upon us and finding a great outfit to wear for a wedding is tricky. Part of the problem is you have to wear it all day – the event may start with champagne on a lawn at midday and end with dancing till dawn in a marquee. An outfit that works for a church as well as it does for a disco is NOT easy. Plus no wedding is the same – some are wild, boozy and bohemian, others are formal and family orientated. The key is to find a look that you feel fabulous AND comfortable in as well as thinking through whether it will work with the look and feel of the wedding.

So with 10 minutes to spare to find that elusive perfect outfit, I popped into Reiss. Now I am a massive dress fan and have a varied and vast collection at home. They are so easy to wear – pretty much a no brainer. Dress. Shoes. Done. And Reiss knows how to do a good dress. But to my surprise I also found some other great alternatives to wear to a wedding.

It may not be the cheapest shop on the high street and I don’t buy things for just one occasion. I need to feel I am getting value for my money and that anything I buy can have more than one wear. And different ways to wear it.

So here are my top 5 outfits from Reiss that will see you through whatever kind of wedding you are going to and tips on how to wear it long after that special day is over.

My top tip for weddings this summer – NO MORE NUDE SHOES PLEASE. If you are looking for a good neutral shoe that will go with everything a metallic is more modern.

What : The Flirty Frock - Sophie Ruffle-Detail Dress £275

Perfect For : When you're just invited to the evening do.

Why ; This is the ultimate party dress. I have fond memories of wearing something similar to various parties back in the 80’s, although this time around I would leave out the pixie boots and big dangly earrings and keep accessories black and to a minimum.