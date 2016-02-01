VIDEO : How Fashion Editors Wear Boden - The Top 5 Pieces To Buy

I've always secretly loved Boden. Flicking through the catalogue and suddenly on Boden planet - looking at balmy Cornish beaches and beautiful children. Dramas on shoots, long days in the office, just instantly slip out of mind. I first got into Boden when I had my daughter Elfie. I remember wistfully thinking how gorgeous she looked sitting on the beach age 4 in her hooded, stripy towelling dress in Devon. I'd still love her to wear those towelling things – even though she's 12. She has now moved on and discovered Johnnie B, the teen string to the Boden bow, where I also like to browse much to her annoyance. In a recent wardrobe overhaul I've noticed that I've picked up quite a few pieces over the years that I will never get rid of. Particularly the classic cashmere crews in great colours– I own a navy, mint and black (obviously) and with just the right boyfriend fit – I wear these all the time over dresses or with mannish shirts and jeans. Want to know what’s on my wish list for this summer. Here are my top 5 pieces.

What : Lillie Lace-Up Point Shoe £89

Why : I am rather partial to a flat pointy shoes and own a number of pairs as they are chic, comfortable and easy to run around in. I love the lacing around the foot on these which give them a modern feel. I will wear them with crop jeans as well as dresses and skirts. I don't normally wear orange being a red head but these are the perfect way to add a pop of colour and otherwise ordinary outfit. They also come in navy and silver. I want all three.

What : Amanda Jacket £51.75

Why : A denim jacket is a wardrobe essential but what makes this one special is the deconstructed collar and frayed edge which makes it feel very on trend for this season. Any excuse to get another one to add to my collection.

What : May Jumper £28.70

Why : You can’t go wrong with a Breton stripe, it's a total classic all year round. This one is from the teenage girls range called Johnnie B and in true Boden style they have added something special to give it an extra twist - a fabulous yellow trim on the cuff.

What : Fleur Silk Shirt £69.30

Why :I love the print on this silky shirt. It has retro 70’s feel to it which is a big trend this season. I will be wearing it with the top button open, the sleeves rolled up and a pair of flare jeans.

What : Milan Clutch £74.24

Why : With its' detachable straps you can wear this bag either across the body, with it's handy wrist strap or across the body. And I can't get enough of navy and black together so this bag is perfect for me.