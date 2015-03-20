VIDEO: See What Flat Shoes InStyle Are Wearing Today #FridayFlats

Every Friday our fashion features editor and flat shoe fanatic Hannah INSISTS we all ditch our heels for the office. So what flat shoes are Team InStyle wearing this week...?

GUYS! It's Friday! So that's worth celebrating, right? And what better way to welcome in the weekend than by having super-stylish AND really comfortable feet? When I haven't got my fashion features editor hat on here at InStyle, you'll find me at home writing my blog - EnBrogue.com - which is dedicated entirely to flat shoes. Because it's TOTALLY possible to be chic without the pain that heels can bring with them…so here's what the team are wearing this week.

Charlotte Moore, editor

Charlotte is wearing these AMAZING shoes from one of my favourite flat shoe brands, Grenson. I can't recommend them enough for style and comfort. This is a tried and tested style - the Emily - in a brand new colour for summer. Yellow shoes are set to be big news next season too, so these would be a great investment.

Charlie Hall, senior picture editor

BRAND NEW SHOES ALERT! Charlie's lovely Jil Sander loafers are literally fresh out of the box. Charlie is quite tall, and I love how she's styled her shoes with these split-leg culottes (a look I'd be a bit scared of at only 5ft3!).

Jil Sander loafers, bought in the Matches sale (now sold out, sorry!)

Sade Beckley-Lines, features intern

Sade is a big fan of Zara shoes, and this cute pale pink pair look MEGA comfy. We're also really digging her long hooded cardigan in the office today! These particular shoes aren't available anymore, but Zara has a very similar pair online now.

lace-up bluchers, £39.99, zara.com

Claire Clifton-Coles, picture editor

If there's one trainer that won on the streets at fashion week, it was the adidas Stan Smith. There's something about these simple white sneakers that just works with everything from jeans and a T-shirt to a full-on tailored look. Oh, and they're really affordable, too.

Stan Smiths, £67, adidas.co.uk

Hannah Rochell, fashion features editor

Another boxfresh pair of shoes, and these shiny beauties are from Meandher which launched in the UK this month exclusively at Selfridges. I can't wait for the weather to warm up so that I can wear these with bare ankles and white jeans. COME ON SUMMER!

Brogues, Meandher, available in store at Selfridges

Don't forget you can join in by tweeting us a picture of your flat shoes with the hashtag #FridayFlats and be sure to tag @EnBrogue as well as @InStyle_UK.