The Sunday Styling Guide

Hot from the fashion cupboard: Shopping Editor Robyn Kotze shows us 3 different ways to wear the oversized shirt

The oversized shirt is an absolute essential in my wardrobe; not only does it create a fashion forward yet laid back look but it masters the boy meets girl dressing. I always want to have that simple and effortless silhouette, ideal for trans-seasonal dressing so the shirt is ideal.

Whether you're after the relaxed fit or the perfect balance of androgny and elegance, like myself you will get addicted to freshening up your look with these easy to wear shirts.

Some of my favourite oversize options...

The Short Sleeve Cropped Shirt:

Vince

I'd wear this with: 'A grey a-line, mid length skirt with either merlot coloured lace ups or a chunky ankle boot.'

£165, The Sleep Shirt at Net-A-Porter

The Two Tone:

I'd wear this with: 'My Frame indigo, boyfriend jeans (rolled up hems) with navy, patent ankle boots and a printed shoulder bag.'

£180, Sonia by Sonia Rykiel

The Collarless:

I'd wear this with: 'Navy tailored trousers and either some grey lace up brogues or a grey point.'

£220, Vince