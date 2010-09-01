13 Mar 2018
S/S 2010 Trends
-
1. S/S 2010 trends Military
MILITARY
Prepare to get down and dirty as Military gets seriously sexy for S/S 2010.
This army-esque trend that has previously been all about baggy pants and brass buttons takes on a new aesthetic. It’s time to team your military pieces with shreds and sequins and follow in the footsteps of Christophe Decarnin’s super-cool army at Balmain.
Think tattered t-shirts; bullet belts; artfully 'destroyed,' stained, and holed jeans; raggedy suede and leather miniskirts; sequined camouflage to patchworked gold-sequined camouflage and you'll be fit to fight your fashion corner.
By Kat Webster
-
2. S/S 2010 trends military
MILITARY
Marc Jacobs S/S 2010
-
3. S/S 2010 Trends SPORTS
SPORTSWEAR
It’s time to get physical and embrace sportswear as a major trend for S/S 2010.
Yes you will be wearing tracksuit bottoms, yes you will be wearing platform trainers and yes you’ll probably be wearing Lycra cycling shorts and crop tops. The key to this trend as seen at Alexander Wang is to allow your urban cool to shine through by teaming rolled-up trackies with heels, cover mid-riffs with high-waisted pants, plait your hair and throw on a classic trench.
-
4. S/S 2010 trends sports yello
SPORTSWEAR
Natasha Poly on the S/S 2010 Gucci catwalk
-
5. S/S 2010 trends SPORTS VERSACE
Sportswear
Versace S/S 2010
-
6. S/S 2010 trends Sensible shoes
SENSIBLE SHOES
Forget vertiginous, death-defying heels, there’s a backlash for S/S 2010 as the sensible (well, in theory) and sturdy shoe makes a massive comeback.
This new wave of pragmatism was seen everywhere from Chanel’s flower accented clogs to Celine’s clumpy platforms and Stella McCartney’s wedge cork sandals. Slip in, strap up and clomp on.
-
7. S/S 2010 trends Clog Celine
Sensible Shoes
Celine S/S 2010
-
8. S/S summer leather
Summer Leather
Fashion’s love affair with leather is set to continue into spring with simple leather shifts, cropped box jackets and A-line skirts in beige and browns.
Phoebe Philo made a glorious comeback at Celine with a no-nonsense collection that fused strong leather fabrics with precise lines in a minimalist pallet of camel, beige, white, and black. This simple shift teamed with sturdy platform sandals is a perfect example of how to wear luxurious leather come spring.
-
9. S/S 2010 trends summer leather
SUMMER LEATHER
Yves Saint Laurent S/S 2010
-
10. s/s Playtime
Playtime
What good is fashion without a fanciful flight of fantasy? Karl Lagerfeld defined the playful trend for S/S as his models frolicked in the haystacks wearing peasant-y poppy print dresses in chiffons and crochet, ruffles, aprons, clogs and sheer-patterned stockings. This was playtime dressing at it’s very best and we can't wait to run wild.
-
11. S/S 2010 trends playful
PLAYFUL
Dolce & Gabbana S/S 2010
-
12. S/S 2010 trends playful
PLAYFUL
Marc Jacobs gets playful for S/S 2010 with frilly bloomers and topknots.
-
13. S/S 2010 trends marc jacobs underwear
UNDERWEAR AS OUTERWEAR
For S/S 2010 you'll be turnning your outfits inside out and wearing bras over shirts, big pants over leggings... You'll be forgetting your over-pinnings and sexy suspenders/bustiers will be on visible display.
This trend is not for the faint hearted and fashion daredevils should take inspiration from Marc Jacob's S/S 2010 show and tackle this trend with ease ensuring under NO circumstances is any body part exposed. Enjoy!
-
14. S/S 2010 trends lady gaga
UNDERWEAR AS OUTERWEAR
Who better to model the underwear as outerwear trend than the fame and fashion monster herself, Lady GaGa.
The fearless fashionista pushed the trend boundaries as she arrived to receive the Stylemaker Award at the 13th Annual 2009 ACE Awards wearing a Marc Jacobs S/S 2010 ensemble complete with pink point bra, big pants and lace veil.
-
15. S/S 2010 trends
UNDERWEAR AS OUTERWEAR
Chanel Iman backstage at Dolce & Gabbana S/S 2010
-
16. S/S 2010 trends
UNDERWEAR AS OUTERWEAR
For the more realistic trend-setters in the house follow in the footsteps of the adorable Chloe Sevigny who tackles trends head-on with effortlessly cool results.
Seen here, Chloe unbuttons her Prada shirt to reveal a silky-grey bra teamed with a high-wasited maxi skirt - the power is all in the proportions!
1 of 16
S/S 2010 trends Military
MILITARY
Prepare to get down and dirty as Military gets seriously sexy for S/S 2010.
This army-esque trend that has previously been all about baggy pants and brass buttons takes on a new aesthetic. It’s time to team your military pieces with shreds and sequins and follow in the footsteps of Christophe Decarnin’s super-cool army at Balmain.
Think tattered t-shirts; bullet belts; artfully 'destroyed,' stained, and holed jeans; raggedy suede and leather miniskirts; sequined camouflage to patchworked gold-sequined camouflage and you'll be fit to fight your fashion corner.
By Kat Webster