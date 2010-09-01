MILITARY

Prepare to get down and dirty as Military gets seriously sexy for S/S 2010.

This army-esque trend that has previously been all about baggy pants and brass buttons takes on a new aesthetic. It’s time to team your military pieces with shreds and sequins and follow in the footsteps of Christophe Decarnin’s super-cool army at Balmain.

Think tattered t-shirts; bullet belts; artfully 'destroyed,' stained, and holed jeans; raggedy suede and leather miniskirts; sequined camouflage to patchworked gold-sequined camouflage and you'll be fit to fight your fashion corner.

By Kat Webster