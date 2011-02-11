13 Mar 2018
Simple Minimalism
We have one designer to thank for bringing back minimalist chic and that's the phenomenal Phoebe Philo, who worked her magic for the second season at Celine. The designer evolved the sleek look for winter with A-line leather skirts, front-pleat trousers and crisp white shirts. Classic!
One could argue that Nineties' simplicity never waned at Calvin Klein, where Francisco Costa has been churning out clean-line shift dresses season after season, and somehow always managed to make them look fresh and modern. The autumn/winter line-up was no exception, thanks to a chic monochrome palette and fabulous cocoon coats and 'femmebot' dresses.
Gucci designer Frida Giannini specialises in power dressing and her autumn/winter collection was packed with sleek style staples. Our favourite piece? The exquisitely-tailored boot-cut (yes, they're back!) trousers - the perfect form of flattery for all body shapes!
Raf Simons presented a line-up of sharp suits and dresses for his autumn/winter collection, which were totally in line with the simple yet luxurious aesthetic of Jil Sander. We especially loved the idea of wearing a coat as a dress - less is definitely more in this case!
If Alber Elbaz at Lanvin is doing the minimalist thing then you know this is one trend with serious mileage. The designer, who is perhaps best known for his flouncy frocks, twisted pearl necklaces and girly ballerina flats, brought his usual look back to basics with the uncomplicated shift dress and still managed to make it look elegant and ladylike.
Known primarily for his bandage dresses for Herve Leger, this simple shell-and-trouser combo might seem like a bit of a departure for designer Max Azria but clearly the man has serious talent outside the party-wear arena. And showcasing these staples in camel has just earned him extra fashion Brownie points.
Fashion house NO21 might be a newcomer to the international fashion arena, but designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua (who lost the rights to his name after departing from his label) is certainly no novice. It came as no surprise, then, that for his first show he unveiled a parade of super-covetable pieces that were epitomised by this caramel-hued dress. Utterly elegant.
Preen design duo Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi have put the same 'oomph' from their power dress (remember the waves Gwyneth Paltrow made when she debuted her makeover in the hot pink version?) into modern-day suiting. We're just a little bit in love with this asymmetric skirt, which looks just as good on bare legs as it would over black tights.
Whoever would have thought a year ago that we'd be lusting after a basic pair of cropped trousers and a slouchy jumper in grey? Stella McCartney's autumn/winter show was one of the major stand-outs of the season, thanks primarily to her impeccable, Savile Row-honed tailoring skills. Simply gorgeous.
Valentino's version of pared-down dressing came in the form of scallop-edged dresses and skirts. Perfect for those of you who want to get on board the trend but don't want to dabble in the masculine cuts.
