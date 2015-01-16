See All The InStyle Team's Flat Shoes In This Week’s #FridayFlats Video

Hi again everyone! It’s me, InStyle's fashion features editor Hannah, otherwise known as the flat shoe blogger En Brogue, and once again I’ve been encouraging the rest of the InStyle Team to leave those uncomfortable heels at home on a Friday and wear flats instead. There’s never been a better time to buy flat shoes than RIGHT NOW – designers have been parading them down the catwalk for the last few seasons so the shops are brimming with brilliant styles. If you like what you see in the video, you can shop the shoes we are wearing below. And remember, you can join in by tweeting us a picture of your feet in your flat shoes with #FridayFlats (be sure to include @EnBrogue too so I can retweet my favourites), and you can get more tips on styling flat shoes over on my blog at EnBrogue.com.

Happy Friday!

Arabella's Valentino Rockstud pumps, £398.09, farfetch.com

Robyn's Balenciaga loafers, £475, matchesfashion.com

Hannah's adidas Originals Superstar trainers, £65, adidas.co.uk

Sade's Zara loafers, £9.99 (reduced from £19.99), zara.com

Maxine's Boden pumps, from £51.60, boden.co.uk