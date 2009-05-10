13 Mar 2018
Ruffles
What would springtime be without a flutter of ruffles embellished onto an outfit? Pretty dull we imagine! This season designers outdid themselves with their range of romantic ruffles and tiers that adorned everything, from dresses and skirts to blouses and light-weight coats.
Hannah MacGibbon embellished nearly all he pieces at Chloe with sweet, scallop-edged ruffles. This asymmetric ethereal dress is given extra softening with the sweep of some neckline adornment.
Christopher Kane was another designer to embrace the scallop trend, layering his laser-cut semi-circles in chiffon along the hems of skirts and the shoulders of dresses. Rumour has it that when Chloe's designer, Hannah MacGibbon, spotted these geometric ruffles she considered retiring some of her scallop-edged pieces. We're glad she didn't as now we have the best of both worlds: tough, urban ruffles at Kane and soft, sweet tiers at Chloe.
It was all-out extravagance at Giambattista Valli's spring/summer 09 show with thousands of meters of tulle adorning the frothy gowns that swept the runway. This couture-like party dress is the stuff dreams are made of thanks to the feminine silhouette and voluminous, figure-flattering skirt.
It came as no surprise to see an array of romantic ruffles from Alice Temperley (she is famous for her wedding frocks after all!) This Basque dress with prom-kick skirt was all ruffles and tulle – the perfect statement gown for those special red carpet moments.
In sharp contrast to the body-con looks of Preen's previous catwalk offerings, the spring/summer 2009 show unveiled a series of soft, frothy volumes. This ruffled skirt is feminine and fluid, while the sheer blouse and nipped-in waist help retain the Preen sex appeal we’re all growing to know and love.
Phillip Lim embraced the ruffle in all its glory for his summer collection, decorating trench coats, hemlines, jackets and even bright Christian Louboutin pumps with wobbly, slightly uneven ruffles. This baby pink shift dress with ruffle centre panelling is perfectly playful.
Another Lim number, another to-die-for ruffle. This grey knit jersey dress incorporates casual elements with fun-time froth. The knotted black belt adds an edge of sophistication.
