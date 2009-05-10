What would springtime be without a flutter of ruffles embellished onto an outfit? Pretty dull we imagine! This season designers outdid themselves with their range of romantic ruffles and tiers that adorned everything, from dresses and skirts to blouses and light-weight coats.

Hannah MacGibbon embellished nearly all he pieces at Chloe with sweet, scallop-edged ruffles. This asymmetric ethereal dress is given extra softening with the sweep of some neckline adornment.