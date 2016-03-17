Rodarte x & Other Stories: Your First Look At The Collab In Full

& Other Stories are pulling out all the stops with their latest designer collaboration. Rodarte might be slightly out of your budget, but the design duo have teamed up with the high-street fave for a seriously covetable collection of ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes and jewellery, with prices from just £19.

Being H&M’s sister store, & Other Stories tend to side with cooler collabs than big-budget names like Balmain and Versace (which we still raced out to buy, by the way), so landing Rodarte scores major style points for the brand.

Launching online, and in London’s Regent Street and King’s Road stores, on March 17th, the collection is ‘textured, nuanced and romantic’ – in other words, think rich velvets, luxe suedes and patchwork leather skirts, with ditsy gold jewellery, cashmere knits and sequin wedges.

In their own words, Kate and Laura Mulleavy ‘wanted to create a collection that represents the textures of a California lifestyle. The clothes should easily transition from day to night and transform to one's personal style and individuality. For us, it was important to create go-to staples for one's wardrobe: a great jacket, dress, skirt, blouse, sweater, shoes and a set of jewellery that are completely versatile’.

The collection is inspired by Kate and Laura’s feminine take on Californian style, and totally taps into the 1970s trend that shows no signs of slowing down. And while you might not wear the black velvet bra top to work, that navy suede jacket will be your go-to for years to come. Prices do creep into triple figures for some of the more quality fabrics, but it’s definitely cheaper than shopping straight from the catwalk.

If you don’t manage to get your hands on Rodarte x & Other Stories, shop the rest of the & Other Stories spring collection here.