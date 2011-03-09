Designer: Chloe

The Look: If the last two seasons are anything to go by, Hannah MacGibbon knows how to kick-start a trend. A year ago it was denim blues teamed with camel coats for the ultimate Seventies-chic revival and last season she was the leader of the ballerinas with her midi-length pleated skirts and skin-tight bodysuits in blush tones. Be prepared, then, to see A LOT of snakeskin this autumn/winter. The British designer served the print up every which way, from oversized leather coats with stand-up collars and sheer jumpsuits to an acid chartreuse blouse teamed with a felt skirt in cream, green, brown and yellow colour-blocks.



