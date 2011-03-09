13 Mar 2018
PFW: Day 6
Designer: Chloe
The Look: If the last two seasons are anything to go by, Hannah MacGibbon knows how to kick-start a trend. A year ago it was denim blues teamed with camel coats for the ultimate Seventies-chic revival and last season she was the leader of the ballerinas with her midi-length pleated skirts and skin-tight bodysuits in blush tones. Be prepared, then, to see A LOT of snakeskin this autumn/winter. The British designer served the print up every which way, from oversized leather coats with stand-up collars and sheer jumpsuits to an acid chartreuse blouse teamed with a felt skirt in cream, green, brown and yellow colour-blocks.
Designer: Chloe
The Look: The Seventies vibe continued in a cooler incarnation. For instance, a mustard yellow jumper dress was decorated with a purple paisley print. Trousers were wide, colours were earthy (aubergine, emerald, mustard) and the satchel reigned supreme once again, appearing in rich tones like the tan shade the fashion house does so well. Sandals were stacked and courts were chunky with conical snake-printed heels. MacGibbon was onto a winner when she paraded light-coloured denim last year and this appeared again in the shape of A-line skirts and high-waisted trousers.
Designer: Chloe
The Look: The outerwear was especially sculptural. Leather was stiff and cut in voluminous shapes - the basic leather jacket gained new proportions when it came with a balloon-back. Coats, likewise, were sharp and architectural, with one black number coming with a stand-up collar and buckle at the neckline. Meanwhile, the Seventies poncho appeared in leather with bright patchwork squares. Ladies-who-lunch will delight in the floor-length winter white cape with pussy bow tie and the black fur coat with the central portion shorn to create a curvy silhouette.
Once again models sported clean, barely made-up faces (courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury at MAC) and wavy girl-next-door hairstyles.
Designer: Giambattista Valli
The Look: The designer known for flounce and femininity has gone all minimalist on us - and we love it. Valli unveiled a series of modest, knee-length shifts, some in black others in yellow, red and grey block stripes that were ultra-simple but somehow still retained a feminine shape. Gone were the femme fatale curves of previous seasons and in their place are sleek, urban-cool clothes for the modern-day woman.
Designer: Giambattista Valli
The Look: Tweed trousers were teamed with matching tunic tops adorned with a smattering of jewels on the shoulder or cuffs. Splashes of colour came by way of oversized printed fruits and tulips in bold red and yellow on nip-waisted skirts and cap-sleeved frocks.
Designer: Giambattista Valli
The Look: Texture is key next season and Valli incorporated plenty of tactile fabrics into his clothes - shaggy goat-haird dresses or fur pockets on shifts added a touch of quirk to the robust collection.
