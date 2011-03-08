13 Mar 2018
PFW: Day 5
1. PFW: Day 5
Designer: Celine
The Look: Philo's outerwear was characteristically androgynous in cut, with a few colour-block furs adding interest in ornately engineered silhouettes.
2. PFW: Day 5
Designer: Celine
The Look: Continuing the motor theme, Chevron-coloured stripes adorned simple jersey sweaters, which were paired with leather edged trousers and layered over the show's ubiquitous staple - the cream turtleneck.
3. PFW: Day 5
Designer: Celine
The Look: Pheobe Philo cited luxury automobiles as the influence behind her latest collection for Celine. Streamlined separates and structured midi dresses were the driving force, adorned with prints borrowed from car parts such as high-shine wood-grain dashboards and leather seat covers.
4. PFW: Day 5
Designer: Hermes
The Look: Christopher Lemaire had looked to the East to inspire his latest collection, with models clad in loosely-cut dresses resembling kurtas and kaftans, which were given an injection of luxury with majestically coloured tribal prints.
5. PFW: Day 5
Designer: Hermes
The Look: While last season played homage to the equestrian pursuits so entwined with Hermes' history, elite sports such as falconry proved an influence on Lemaire's first collection for the brand. Tapered leather pants and tassled gloves conjured associations with sporting gentlemen of the Twenties.
6. PFW: Day 5
Designer: Hermes
The Look: Accessories for the elite traveller spanned everything from tassle-adourned pouches, worn around the neck, to quilted shrugs slung casually over the shoulder of their models.
7. PFW: Day 5
Designer: John Galliano
The Look: An airy-light halter gown proved the most show-stopping piece of the lot, cut in a seductively sheer chiffon and adorned with an arrow-head print.
8. PFW: Day 5
Designer: John Galliano
The Look: Galliano's penchant for Thirties-style glamour was given a slightly rebellious twist, with tailored hounds-tooth jackets frayed at the edges and taffeta skirts deconstructed in shape.
9. PFW: Day 5
Designer: John Galliano
The Look: An intimate presentation replaced the full-on fashion show planned for Galliano's latest collection, with just 20 looks debuted. Featuring timeless tailoring and glamorous gowns, each design was enough to woo the small audience.
