Designer: Christian Dior

The Look: An off-the-shoulder gown in mint green will make an ideal choice for any red carpet event. As always, detailing was exquisite, with crystal-studded bodices and peek-a-boo ruffled gowns.

It was the seamstresses and craftsmen who took the final, well-deserved bow instead of the designer. Only time will tell what awaits Galliano, who will take his place at Dior and how he will handle proceedings at his own fashion house. A presentation instead of a usual catwalk show will take place on Sunday for the house of Galliano. Watch this space.