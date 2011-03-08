13 Mar 2018
PFW: Day 3
-
1. PFW: Day 3
Designer: Christian Dior
The Look: With a scrum of press at the doors of the Musee Rodin and an announcement by the fashion house's Sidney Toledano on Christian Dior's values, this was certainly not the ideal start to a fashion show. But despite designer John Galliano's dismissal last week following displays of anti-semitic behaviour, the show still went on. Although lacking the sparkle and showmanship of a usual Dior presentation, the garments were nonetheless beautiful and expertly crafted, with pastel-coloured mini prom dresses such as this, festooned with hundreds of ruffles and matched up with ultra-girly beribboned platforms.
-
2. PFW: Day 3
Designer: Christian Dior
The Look: This mink-coloured A-line dress received added bohemian charm thanks to a floppy wide-brimmed hat. A signature Dior box bag and killer platform boots bring the look bang up to date.
-
3. PFW: Day 3
Designer: Christian Dior
The Look: An off-the-shoulder gown in mint green will make an ideal choice for any red carpet event. As always, detailing was exquisite, with crystal-studded bodices and peek-a-boo ruffled gowns.
It was the seamstresses and craftsmen who took the final, well-deserved bow instead of the designer. Only time will tell what awaits Galliano, who will take his place at Dior and how he will handle proceedings at his own fashion house. A presentation instead of a usual catwalk show will take place on Sunday for the house of Galliano. Watch this space.
-
4. PFW: Day 3
Designer: Lanvin
The Look: It was a more directional collection for designer Alber Elbaz, but no less elegant than his previous offerings. The It-designer, adored by the likes of Natalie Portman and Blake Lively, issued a line-up of sleek, tailored coats and blazers that contrast somewhat to his usual luxuriously-draped, raw-edged frocks. The bold tones were still there, including this poppy red coat-dress. Instead of the usual chic ballet flats, the Lanvin lady will be stepping out in menswear-inspired loafers and brogues.
-
5. PFW: Day 3
Designer: Lanvin
The Look: A sleeveless strench dress was sumptuous in chocolate brown leather. The wide-brimmed hat seems to be THE topper of the season.
-
6. PFW: Day 3
Designer: Lanvin
The Look: No one does cocktail hour quite like Elbaz. This curve-shoulder LBD came with a deep plunge and was bedecked with jewelled detailing. Delish!
-
7. PFW: Day 3
Designer: Roland Mouret
The Look: Things are looking good for French designer Mouret. With a new shop in London's swanky Mayfair, and the rights of his own name brought back into his possession, there was no reason for his latest collection not to display a certain kind of buoyancy. Known for his structured, curve-flattering frocks, the designer issued plenty of architecture in his latest line-up, but also tackled a more laid-back, fluid silhouette. We adore this corn-flower blue belted number.
-
8. PFW: Day 3
Designer: Roland Mouret
The Look: This heather grey maxi-gown is evidence of Mouret's new softer aesthetic. One of his greatest fans, Victoria Beckham, likewise loosened up her silhouette this season and we're sure she'd be a fan of this gown.
-
9. PFW: Day 3
Designer: Roland Mouret
The look: A plunging golden gown was further luxed up with a fur collar and T-bar Christian Louboutins.
-
10. PFW: Day 3
Designer: Isabel Marant
The Look: We were in cool girl territory once again at Isabel Marant as the designer unveiled a line-up of Navajo-inspired duds. The Grease Lightening-esque aesthetic of the previous seasons was replaced with one that was cowboy cool, but the chic urban sportiness still remains. There was plenty of denim, feathers both real and printed and anorak tops made sexy with knee-high boots. If the sales of last winter's punky boots are anything to go by, there will be a waiting list for these fringed, ruched babies.
-
11. PFW: Day 3
Designer: Isabel Marant
The Look: Suede minidresses decorated with swirls and teamed with those same wedge-heeled boots are Marant's answer for evening. Clearly cool trumps elegant any day of the week in her book.
-
12. PFW: Day 3
Designer: Isabel Marant
The Look: Winter white may not be the most practical colour in winter, but it certainly looks chic. The designer brought more tailoring in this collection than she has before and we've got our eyes on the crisp blazers and mannish coats, teamed with on-tone drainpipes. Shaggy sheepskin was a bohemian alternative.
-
13. PFW: Day 3
Designer: Vivienne Westwood
The Look: The designer paid homage to the woman and her power with a parade of glitzy frocks that featured her famous hour-glass shape, but this time were less architectural and more bohemian in scope.
-
14. PFW: Day 3
Designer: Vivienne Westwood
The Look: A notice-me gown if there ever was one, this voluminous printed number came with a contrasting tulle crinoline for oodles of volume.
-
15. PFW: Day 3
Designer: Vivienne Westwood
The Look: Dame Viv always has a ball crafting her clothes and bopping along on the runway with the models. She took her final bow in a blue satin corset top, gold go-go boots and her signature flaming locks.
