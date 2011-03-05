Designer: Zac Posen

The Look: No one does jewel hues quite like Zac Posen. The designer, who showed in Paris for a second season, promised us a sleeker, simpler sensibility for this season but by the looks of things, his gowns, which are loved by the A-list for those all-important red carpet appearances, still have their notice-me factor. This ruby-hued satin dazzler modelled by Jourdan Dunn featured the perfect hourglass shape.