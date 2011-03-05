13 Mar 2018
PFW: Day 2
1. PFW: Day 2
Designer: Zac Posen
The Look: No one does jewel hues quite like Zac Posen. The designer, who showed in Paris for a second season, promised us a sleeker, simpler sensibility for this season but by the looks of things, his gowns, which are loved by the A-list for those all-important red carpet appearances, still have their notice-me factor. This ruby-hued satin dazzler modelled by Jourdan Dunn featured the perfect hourglass shape.
2. PFW: Day 2
Designer: Zac Posen
The Look: The designer incorporated shapely shifts and structured tailoring into his latest runway offering. We adore the textural beading on this silver number.
3. PFW: Day 2
Designer: Zac Posen
The Look: This curvy jacket proves that Zac Posen doesn't just design for his celeb pals (which, incidentally, include Claire Danes, Natalie Portman and Emily Blunt). This tailored combo is perfect for the everyday working woman.
4. PFW: Day 2
Designer: Nina Ricci
The Look: Peter Copping continued his romantic trajectory for the house of Nina Ricci with this delicious candy pink printed frock. With a white waist-cincher and jewelled neckline, it's every girly girl's dream dress.
5. PFW: Day 2
Designer: Nina Ricci
The Look: The designer united pastel shades like powder blue and baby pink with more traditional winter hues like black and burgundy. This dark red frock features a sheer neckline and flute-shaped hemline.
6. PFW: Day 2
Designer: Nina Ricci
The Look: A cropped wet-look leather jacket was teamed with a sheer blouse and wide-leg trousers for an elegant daywear option.
7. PFW: Day 2
Designer: Balmain
The Look: The absence of designer Christophe Decarnin on the Balmain runway remains a mystery but fahsionistas can rest assured that his clothes are as rock & roll glam as always. While shoulders continued to be sharp and dresses retained their clingy, mini shapes, there was a new, slightly more bohemian feel to the clothes. Perhaps it’s down to new stylist Melanie Ward’s influence? Whatever the reason, we’re loving those metallic trousers and iridescent shirts.
8. PFW: Day 2
Designer: Balmain
The Look: Model Sasha Pivarova showed off a spangly one-shouldered micro-minidress which boasted a mix of embroidery and sequins.
9. PFW: Day 2
Designer: Balmain
The Look: Balmain has become synonymous with the structured blazer but this season jackets took on softer proportions. This one in particular gave the feeling of being borrowed from a boyfriend’s closet. Other tuxedo numbers came in metallic blues and silvers with leather lapels.
10. PFW: Day 2
Designer: Rick Owens
The Look: The master of the leather jacket proved once again he can do a hell of a lot more than that with his latest catwalk offering. Layering was key as geometric tunics with stand-up collars were layered under voluminous capes. The overall look was long and lean, with futuristic-shaped basics pared down for a sleek and chic look.
11. PFW: Day 2
Designer: Rick Owens
The Look: It's all about proportions, according to Owens. Snoods and hoods were teamed with jumpers and maxi gowns while perfectly-constructed T-shirts and wrap dresses came above patterend leggings.
12. PFW: Day 2
Designer: Rick Owens
The Look: The colour palette was oh-so urban, with black, white, pale grey and putty as the dominant shades.
13. PFW: Day 2
Show: Balenciaga
The Look: Model mum Miranda Kerr made a welcome return to the runway as she walked for Balenciaga. Nicolas Ghesquière went heavy on the draping with hip and neck embellishments but prevented it from being Grecian, balancing out the femininity of the folds
14. PFW: Day 2
Show: Balenciaga
The Look: Floral made a savage comeback to Balenciaga and were anything but feminine. Twisted shapes and wild colours gave an untamed organic feel which was countered by the mesh-like textured tops. A much more wearable collection than previous, we can see Jennifer Connelly working these trends.
15. PFW: Day 2
Show: Balenciaga
The Look: Nicolas Ghesquière said: "The season is a game of proportion, zooming in on textures, the way seeing things with a loop [a magnifying glass] can give you different, shifting points of view. It's a bit surrealist."
