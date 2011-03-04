Designer: Felipe Oliveira Baptista

The Look: When we last caught up with the designer he told us that autumn/winter is his favourite season – and we can see why. Oliveira Baptista’s outerwear in particular is going from strength to strength. Un update on last year’s cocoon parka with fur trim was a girly ruffle at the neck. Meanwhile, funnel neck coats with military-style flap pockets were perfectly tailored to look just as chic unbuttoned as done up.