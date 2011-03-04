13 Mar 2018
PFW: Day 1
Designer: Gareth Pugh
The Look: The British designer returned to the conventional catwalk show after several seasons of film projections that showed off his work. With his Gothic-style firmly in tact, Pugh unveiled an all-black line-up, save for a few splashes of cobalt blue and burnished gold. Coats were sharply tailored and featured leather panels and diagonal zippers while dresses came complete with power shoulders and chiffon capes.
The Look: Overall, Pugh's silhouette was softer this season. Maxi-gowns ended in delicate chiffon hems and light-weight evening coats complete with hoods were silky and perfectly-draped.
The Look: The designer concluded with a series of futuristic shells, trapeze dresses and trousers in burnished gold and bronze. Some came entirely sequinned, others featured mirrored panels sliced through with leather and wool.
The Look: When we last caught up with the designer he told us that autumn/winter is his favourite season – and we can see why. Oliveira Baptista’s outerwear in particular is going from strength to strength. Un update on last year’s cocoon parka with fur trim was a girly ruffle at the neck. Meanwhile, funnel neck coats with military-style flap pockets were perfectly tailored to look just as chic unbuttoned as done up.
The Look: Frocks came in the way of mini shifts embellished with sequins - some just at the collar for a Sixties-style look, others almost entirely. Either way, they are certain to make a splash at cocktail hour.
The Look: Satin dresses were topped with fur-collared tailcoats for the ultimate girl-meets-boy silhouette.
The Look: The designer best known for his colourful prints and clean-cut lines was inspired by David Bowie and the Ballet Russes this season. The rock & roll glam of the former was combined with the femininity of the latter for a covetable collection that was saturated in colours and textures.
The Look: Graphic printed blouses came above sequinned wide-leg trousers for a relaxed yet elegant shape.
The Look: A cacophony of prints, from monochrome patwork squares to coloured florals were combined to perfection for a Harlequin-chic sensibility. Quirky and bohemian, as always, but oh-so chic.
