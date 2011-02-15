13 Mar 2018
NYFW: Weekend Round-Up
1. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Alexander Wang
The Look: The It-designer lightened up his palette considerably for autumn/winter. His usual blacks and greys gave way to winter whites, creamy beiges and the most delicious shade of blush, which somehow looked tough and not girly. Fur embellishments found their way onto covetable coats - perfect for a snowy NYC winter.
2. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Alexander Wang
The Look: A fluffy mohair jumper topped a shredded satin maxi-skirt in what is sure to become the coolest look of the autumn/winter NY season.
3. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Alexander Wang
The Look: No urban collection would be complete without a head-to-toe black look. Wang, who is loved by models and celebs alike, has stumbled upon his latest It-piece - the parka-cum-duvet! We adore the zipped up funnel neck and the parachute hemline. Teamed with leather leg warmers and an open-toe sandal, this outfit is pure Wang.
4. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Victoria Beckham
The Look: We can totally see VB rocking this monochrome get-up (perhaps without the cinched-in waist while she's pregnant!), complete with a sumptuous suede and leather box bag and knee-high leather boots.
5. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Victoria Beckham
The Look: Victoria Beckham eased her usual sharply tailored silhouette with a series of easy shifts with exposed zippers and, for the very first time, coats. The designer is continuously adding to her ever-expanding line: last season it was the bag, this time around it was coats. Will shoes be next? We hope so!
6. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Victoria Beckham
The Look: The designer revealed that she crafted her autumn/winter collection before finding out she was pregnant with her fourth child, but after catching a glimpse of this teal gown with empire waist and easy pockets, we're not so sure! We heart the effortless glamour of this number.
7. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: DVF
The Look: There was a strong focus on America's pioneers in the collection, evident in the structured hats, fringed hemlines and strategic layers of the looks. But there was certainly nothing old fashioned about this bright red shift dress, complete with plunging neckline. And check out the chunky gold cuffs stacked up on either arm - totally drool-worthy.
8. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: DVF
The Look: Along with her new chief of design, Yvan Mispelaere, Diane von Furstenberg named her autumn/winter collection American Legends, citing fashion pioneers including Diana Vreeland and Gloria Vanderbilt as her inspiration. The sparkling floor-length gowns were certainly from an era of bygone glamour - we look forward to seeing DVF triumph on the red carpet this season!
9. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: DVF
The Look: Who says maxi-dresses are just for summer? DVF paraded this fabulous navy printed parachute gown, which featured plenty of gauzy layers. The T-strap sandals complete the look.
10. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Tommy Hilfiger
The Look: For his autumn/winter 2011 show, the legendary American designer did what he does best - luxe up classic sportswear pieces. This parka gets chic with a textured knit cape and a clutch bag embellished with shiny hardware.
11. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Tommy Hilfiger
The Look: Seventies stripes in earth tones were teamed with cloche hats and asymmetric knitted capes in this line, which was inspired by the likes of Britt Eckland and Anita Pallenberg.
12. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Tommy Hilfiger
The Look: Hilfiger also gave a feminine twist on classic menswear pieces in his latest collection. This preppy, double-breasted pinstripe suit is adapted to the womanly shape with its sculpted jacket, which nips in ever so slightly at the waist.
13. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Max Azria
The Look: For his own line (the designer also heads up celeb-fave Herve Leger), Azria paraded a simple, elegantly-tailored collection of chic winter staples. This soft camel coat tops a drop-waist printed dress and a simple jersey polo neck.
14. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Max Azria
The Look: The calf-length skirt continues to reign supreme, as do pleats. Azria's chic cream dress is the perfect answer to elegant daywear.
15. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Max Azria
The Look: Every winter wardrobe deserves a jolt of colour. Max Azria's offering comes in the shape of this bright orange dress, featuring a low-slung belt and sheer hemline.
16. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Tory Burch
The Look: Last season Tory Burch treated us to a Seventies feast, complete with flared trousers and earth tones. This time around the New York designer served up traditional English country tweeds reworked to fit the American aesthetic. The result was a luxe sporty look with plenty of mouth-watering accessories, including this perfectly worn-in satchel bag and matching brown leather boots.
17. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Tory Burch
The Look: For evening, Ms Burch proposes a tunic top over a maxi-skirt perked up with a dash of sequins on the extremities. So utterly chic, we can just picture the designer wearing it herself while hosting New York's crème de la crème for a dinner party.
18. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Tory Burch
The Look: Wintry knits get a glam makeover with a dose of gold lame. This skirt is functional yet eye-catching at the same time.
19. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: DKNY
The Look: Donna Karan's younger line featured plenty of clean-cut tailoring mixed in with vibrant pop-art pieces. This sensible tobacco-coloured cape coat gains a youthful edge when draped over a fuchsia and tomato-red shift.
20. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: DKNY
The Look: A fuchsia and red mohair jumper was just the right side of kitsch when it hit the DKNY runway atop a matching A-line skirt.
21. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: DKNY
The Look: DKNY's waist-coat toppers were layered over leather jackets, skinny jeans and platform brogues for the perfect urban cool look.
22. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Derek Lam
The Look: This cut-away gown is anything but shapeless thanks to the sexy cut-outs at the side. We're digging that many of next season's gowns come with easy pockets (see Victoria Beckham's collection for further proof).
23. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Derek Lam
The Look: The bright colours that made a statement on the spring/summer runways, namely orange, poppy red and fuchsia, were carried into autumn/winter courtesy of designers like Derek Lam. This funnel-neck sculptural dress, which we reckon could double as a statement coat worn over a thick knit, is totally modern.
24. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Derek Lam
The Look: Good news for those of you who splashed out on an aviator jacket last season - you will be able to pull it out once more without looking like a fashion victim. Lam's version gets an update thanks to a wide-spread shaggy collar and boxy canvas shape.
25. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Adam
The Look: We're sensing a catwalk trend already - feathers were one of Adam's statement materials and totally stood out in this tiered skirt in a series of autumnal colours. It was teamed with a no-nonsense chunky black knit and matching skullcap to make it an ultra-wearable, everyday piece.
26. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Adam
The Look: This geek-chic combo of clashing monochrome prints prove the ladylike look is still in next season. Note that the midi hemline continues to prevail.
27. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Adam
The Look: Designer Adam Lippes had the incredible misfortune of losing most of his autumn/winter collection just a few weeks ago when his workshop in Uruguay burned to the ground. You wouldn't have guessed it from the fashion feast we were treated to. This delicately-patterned gold tulip-skirted frock was beyond beautiful. We love the ease of it, especially when paired with nude heels and socks.
28. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Prabal Gurang
The Look: He's a relative newcomer to the fashion scene but Prabal Gurung has already racked up the support of countless famous fashionistas, including Leighton Meester, Thandie Newton and even First Lady Michelle Obama. And we can totally see why! The collection, inspired by The Great Gatsby, featured a stellar series of sexy evening frocks including this feathered number. (NOTE: the Twenties are totally back in style thanks to Boardwalk Empire and Baz Luhrmann's up-coming Great Gatsby film starring Carey Mulligan).
29. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Prabal Gurang
The Look: Gurung vamped up a monochrome outfit with a corseted midsection and latticed stockings and sandals.
30. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Prabal Gurang
The Look: With its seductive off-the-shoulder neckline, this wasp-waisted red frock is totally delicious on model-of-the-moment Karlie Kloss.
31. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Jill Stuart
The Look: The designer nailed the patchwork look by adorning this pretty silk frock with gold lame pleats, a yellow central silk pocket, black bust and a gold waist-cincher. So fresh!
32. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Jill Stuart
The Look: The designer was inspired by Heidi Specker photos of the Black Forest in Germany. This multi-coloured column dress is brought to life with its vivid eagle print. Throw on a biker jacket and chunky heeled boots for a totally unique look.
33. NYFW: Weekend round-up
Designer: Jill Stuart
The Look: A bright orange hemline and criss-cross bodice gives this printed number even more punch. With its long sleeves and buttoned-up neckline, we love the Seventies-inspired shape of this frock.
