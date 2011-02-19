13 Mar 2018
NYFW: Day 8
NYFW: Day 8
Designer: Ralph Lauren Collection
The Look: Shanghi in the 30s, the exoticism of the Orient daubed with the glamour of a new era, we saw a similar adventure last season with Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton. Exquisite silks, deep hues, shimmering beadwork sets off the mysticism of the look, while the dropped hem-lines, flowing forms and high-necks give it a stand-out Art Deco edge.
NYFW: Day 8
Designer: Ralph Lauren Collection
The Look: The cut of this Oriental-styled gown in a luscious, deep Jade green silk is a simple but high-impact look - especially with the glossed hair and crimson lips. Very wearable, we can see Nicole Kidman channelling this look.
NYFW: Day 8
Designer: Ralph Lauren Collection
The Look: A silver head-dress leading into fluid black, floor-length sequinned gown - you can't get more old-style glamour than this. More Couture than Ready-To-Wear, this gown is just begging for an Oscars outing.
NYFW: Day 8
Designer: Ralph Lauren Collection
The Look: While colours were rich and decadent, neat pops of brights crept into looks with shirts and shoes gently adding a palette punch.
NYFW: Day 8
Designer: Calvin Klein Collection
The Look: While Spring 2011 saw minimal lines and colour, this season Francisco Costa for Calvin Klein scaled back the palette to muted shades of slate, camel and charcoal, using monochrome to punctuate. Texture was key with this pretty pared-down, slightly softer tailored suit - something we can certainly see Katie Holmes working at a glamorous lunch!
NYFW: Day 8
Designer: Calvin Klein Collection
The Look: Sticking to classic shifts, for Fall 2011 Calvin Klein added a textured twist. The LBD got a reworking with more shoulder exposed and a crisp contrast between the ruched skirt and smooth top. Simple white linen suits with a modern take on the Jackie O cut also featured in the collection.
NYFW: Day 8
Designer: Calvin Klein Collection
The Look: As celebs have been playing with tailored looks and suits of late, the runways have responded with more crisp collars, monochrome palettes and simple cuts. This Alexa-esque look is bound to be a winner with the A-list.
NYFW: Day 8
Designer: L.A.M.B
The Look: Playful, fun and eclectic as ever, Gwen Stefani's label L.A.M.B took six key looks and ran with it. Military, tribal print, menswear-inspired suiting, country plaids and tweeds, 60s modettes and 70s glamorama jumpsuits all hit the runways in a flurry of colour, texture and print.
NYFW: Day 8
Designer: L.A.M.B
The Look: Saville Row goes outdoors! While tailoring is big for Fall 2011, Gwen played with the formality of the shirt, tie and waistcoat combo wrapping up the look in a heavy woollen poncho-esque drape. We can certainly see the designer herself channelling this look come September.
NYFW: Day 8
Designer: L.A.M.B
The Look: Seventies-inspired lengths, draped fabrics, asymmetric lines, each punctuated with prints. stripes and textures took L.A.M.B into the new season with plenty of power panache. The glamazon meets the office-worker, the socialite meets the Sex Pistols, plaid meets Navajo, in an anything-goes collection bound to be a talking point well into Fall.
