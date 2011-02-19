Designer: Ralph Lauren Collection



The Look: Shanghi in the 30s, the exoticism of the Orient daubed with the glamour of a new era, we saw a similar adventure last season with Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton. Exquisite silks, deep hues, shimmering beadwork sets off the mysticism of the look, while the dropped hem-lines, flowing forms and high-necks give it a stand-out Art Deco edge.