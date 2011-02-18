13 Mar 2018
NYFW: Day 7
Designer: Marchesa
The Look: Design duo Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig keep right on churning out those jaw-dropping gowns. Sure to be seen on a red carpet near you, this divine collection of dramatic, almost Victorian tulle pieces came in a strict palette of black, ivory and red. Beyond beautiful.
Designer: Marchesa
The Look: This exquisite lace gown is pure elegance - it belongs on a couture runway!
Designer: Marchesa
The Look: This Gothic-style frock is reminiscent of on eof Alexander McQueen's numbers. We simply adore the wasp-waist shape and the cut-out at the bust.
Designer: Michael Kors
The Look: Michael Kors, who celebrated 30 years in the fashion business and had legends including Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Bette Midler in the front row, produced yet another stunning line of jet-set chic pieces, including this parachute back halter maxi-dress. Red, in practically all its permutations, took the New York runways by storm and Kors continued the trend in hyper-luxe fashion.
Designer: Michael Kors
The Look: A basic black pencil skirt gets a seriously sexy makeover with a thigh-high slit and plunging blouse. We recommend this for evening rather than the office!
Designer: Michael Kors
The Look: Nude shades, normally seen on spring/summer catwalks, are also big news for autumn. This silk blouse and front-pleat trouser combo was ultra-elegant in a warm macchiato colour and was topped off with a sumptuous fur. Yum!
Designer: 3.1 Phillip Lim
The Look: Fashion darling Phillip Lim injected a jolt of pink in his collection with this asymmetrical candy pink satin frock with embellished arms. Click NEXT to get a closer look at the sleeves.
Designer: 3.1 Phillip Lim
The Look: Gems in black, silver, yellow and pale pink were studded onto the nude sleeves of Lim's stand-out pink dress for an extra touch of luxe.
Designer: 3.1 Phillip Lim
The Look: It's been a while since green last made a splash on the catwalks, but if anyone can put it back in our wardrobes, its Phillip Lim. The designer layered this moss green blazer over a pair of block-coloured sporty trousers and a navy satin shell blouse.
Designer: Oscar de la Renta
The Look: Here come the Oscar gowns! Mr de la Renta is not a designer to do things by halves and this gown is the proof. A pearl-encrusted bodice came atop clouds of pale grey tulle in this fairytale dress. A black and white fur jacket toughened up the girly look.
Designer: Oscar de la Renta
The Look: Super-chunky knits and fur snoods are perfect for walking in a winter wonderland.
Designer: Oscar de la Renta
The Look: Oscar de la Renta's A-list clientele is sure to delight in the round-up of glitzy evening numbers, including this royal blue and black sequinned column.
Designer: Milly by Michelle Smith
The Look: Michelle Smith's designs are fit for a Park Avenue princess and therefore are frequently seen on Leighton Meester's on-screen character, Blair Waldorf. This gold frock with key-hole neck is the perfect party piece. A slick of orange lippy and a red shoe bring the look bang up to date.
Designer: Milly by Michelle Smith
The Look: A clashing mix of orange, pink and red combine to ultra-cute effect on this puff-sleeved jacket and checked skirt combo.
Designer: Milly by Michelle Smith
The Look: A strapless jumpsuit is classically sexy with a satin waist-cincher and elbow-length gloves.
Designer: Anna Sui
The Look: Anna Sui drew inspiration for her richly colourful collection from the Ballets Russes exhibition at London's Victoria & Albert Museum, where this shade of green featured heavily. Anna is the New York queen of print, so it was no surprise to see the elegance of the exhibition transformed into a brash but beautiful kaleidoscope of shapes.
Designer: Anna Sui
The Look: Folkloric prints in pretty shades adorned A-line smock dresses, including this trompe l'oeil number with matching floral knee-socks.
Designer: Anna Sui
The Look: This animal headdress would look out of place on anyone's catwalk except Anna's!
