Designer: Rodarte



The Look: The Mulleavy sisters' collections for Rodarte just keep getting better and better! The last couple of seasons have seen the designers move on from their Gothic chic edge in favour of a more grown-up sensibility. Autumn/winter’s offering was inspired by the American prairies (similarly DVF took inspiration from the pioneers) and consisted of a series of ankle-grazing gowns and coats, complete with austere petticoats and buttoned-up collars. Here, a sky-blue satin gown fades into a field of golden wheat on the hemline. We can just see blonde beauty Kirsten Dunst, who was front row and has been a long-time fan of Rodarte, in this maxi number.