13 Mar 2018
NYFW: Day 6
1. NYFW: Day 6 Marc by Marc Jacobs
Designer: Marc by Marc Jacobs
The Look: Marc Jacobs kept the Seventies spirit alive for his diffusion line with a series of earth-toned looks in the all-popular midi-length. This mustard jumper is given the luxe treatment with a felt fedora and eye-catching gold skirt.
2. NYFW: Day 6 Marc by Marc Jacobs
Designer: Marc by Marc Jacobs
The Look: Last season’s camel coat gets a makeover courtesy of Marc Jacobs with autumnal coloured block stripes. We love the A-line shape of this topper, complete with its bell-shaped sleeves.
3. NYFW: Day 6 Marc by Marc Jacobs
Designer: Marc by Marc Jacobs
The Look: As usual, the designer’s accessories are spot on. Each of the looks was accompanied by gorgeously-cosy shearling booties, floppy felt fedoras and on-shade bags. This piece in particular caught our eye – check out the kitschy-cute reindeer pattern on this bit of arm candy, toted by It-model Lindsay Wixson!
4. NYFW: Day 6 Rodarte
Designer: Rodarte
The Look: The Mulleavy sisters' collections for Rodarte just keep getting better and better! The last couple of seasons have seen the designers move on from their Gothic chic edge in favour of a more grown-up sensibility. Autumn/winter’s offering was inspired by the American prairies (similarly DVF took inspiration from the pioneers) and consisted of a series of ankle-grazing gowns and coats, complete with austere petticoats and buttoned-up collars. Here, a sky-blue satin gown fades into a field of golden wheat on the hemline. We can just see blonde beauty Kirsten Dunst, who was front row and has been a long-time fan of Rodarte, in this maxi number.
5. NYFW: Day 6 Rodarte
Designer: Rodarte
The Look: This coat-cum-dress is ultra-feminine, with its criss-cross bodice and pin-tuck pleats.
6. NYFW: Day 6 Rodarte
Designer: Rodarte
The Look: Lindsay Wixson modelled this sequinned red skirt and poppy red jacket, which were designed in homage of the Mulleavy sisters’ favourite film, the Kansas-based The Wizard of Oz.
7. NYFW: Day 6 Vera Wang
Designer: Vera Wang
The Look: The master of the wedding dress kept her feminine aesthetic for autumn/winter with a series of delicately-pleated chiffon frocks in rich nudes, bronze and smokey grey. Fur collars and satin parkas are bound to add warmth to barely-there frocks.
8. NYFW: Day 6 Vera Wang
Designer: Vera Wang
The Look: A bronze pair of elbow-length gloves and super-chunky platform boots toughened up pretty gowns and slips.
9. NYFW: Day 6 Vera Wang
Designer: Vera Wang
The Look: Inspired by uber-chic American fashionistas of the past, including Wallis Simpson (she is currently all the rage thanks to Madonna’s forthcoming film), the collection featured slinky details like plunging necklines and string racer backs.
10. NYFW: Day 6 Herve Leger
Designer: Herve Leger by Max Azria
The Look: Oh ubiquitous bandage dress, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways... designer Max Azria updated the celeb-favourite frock by adding a smattering of sequins and dropping hemlines to the floor. This is our favourite incarnation yet!
11. NYFW: Day 6 Herve Leger
Designer: Herve Leger by Max Azria
The Look: For daytime a nude-coloured bandage was topped with a buttery-soft suede jacket and matching knee-high boots. Yum!
12. NYFW: Day 6 Herve Leger
Designer: Herve Leger by Max Azria
The Look: Gold chain detailing added a serious dose of bling to curve-hugging dresses. Just perfect for Leger's legions of young Hollywood fans.
13. NYFW: Day 6 Tibi
Designer: Tibi
The Look: It's not hard to see why New York fashionistas including Olivia Palermo and the cast of Gossip Girl adore designer Amy Smilovic's girly designs. This maxi-gown would look just at home on the red carpet as it would in your own wardrobe! That's the beauty of Tibi's collections - they are so wearable, so accessible and always trendy without looking dated the following season.
14. NYFW: Day 6 Tibi
Designer: Tibi
The Look: This strapless gold sequinned dress with sheer overlay will make the perfect party dress for the Christmas season. Trouble is, we want it NOW!
15. NYFW: Day 6 Tibi
Designer: Tibi
The Look: We can just picture Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf concocting her latest scheme in this ruffled silk top and patterned princess skirt!
