Designer: Marc Jacobs



The Look: Marc Jacobs’ immense talent is evident in the way he can move from season to season without the feel of his previous collection still hanging in the air. For autumn/winter the designer revealed a line-up of quirky-chic daywear that couldn’t have been further from the Seventies disco fever fiesta of last season. Working with a much stricter silhouette, Jacobs issued a series of Forties-style pencil dresses and suits in ultra-modern fabrics, including latex and Lurex. As usual, it was all about the details – polka-dot studs, Victorian ruff collars and leg-of-lamb sleeves dressed up cocoon jackets, while matching ankle-length gloves and pill-box berets (courtesy of milliner Stephen Jones) added the finishing ladylike touch.