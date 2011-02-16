13 Mar 2018
NYFW: Day 5
1. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Marc Jacobs
The Look: Marc Jacobs’ immense talent is evident in the way he can move from season to season without the feel of his previous collection still hanging in the air. For autumn/winter the designer revealed a line-up of quirky-chic daywear that couldn’t have been further from the Seventies disco fever fiesta of last season. Working with a much stricter silhouette, Jacobs issued a series of Forties-style pencil dresses and suits in ultra-modern fabrics, including latex and Lurex. As usual, it was all about the details – polka-dot studs, Victorian ruff collars and leg-of-lamb sleeves dressed up cocoon jackets, while matching ankle-length gloves and pill-box berets (courtesy of milliner Stephen Jones) added the finishing ladylike touch.
2. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Marc Jacobs
The Look: A super-modern bodysuit top (almost surfer-like in style) came atop a classic column skirt. It’s the perfect smart/casual combo for evening.
3. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Marc Jacobs
The Look: Jacobs’ colour palette was much more sober than last season but no less lush. This matador-style jacket in plum was the perfect contrast for a burgundy skirt, all jazzed up by super-sexy red vinyl lace-up boots.
4. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Carolina Herrera
The Look: Renee Zellweger’s go-to designer produced yet another line-up of jaw-dropping red carpet gowns. This satin printed number would look divine on Mad Men’s January Jones, who recently discovered Herrera when she chose her gold frock for the SAG Awards.
5. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Carolina Herrera
The Look: Even Herrera’s daywear, comprising tube dresses with ample collars and sleek shift dresses, were the epitome of ladylike elegance. We can totally picture this number, in what is fast becoming the stand-out shade of the season, on First Lady Michelle Obama.
6. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Carolina Herrera
The Look: Herrera herself is rarely seen without a collared shirt and it’s clear this plum chiffon gown was inspired by her ultimate wardrobe staple. The thigh-high split adds a flash of sexiness.
7. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Jenny Packham
The Look: British designer Jenny Packham has been attracting a series of American starlets with her flirty, sparkly designs. Case in point; Scream actress Emma Roberts was front-row centre to watch a series of chiffon minidresses in nude hues make their way down the catwalk.
8. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Jenny Packham
The Look: A sheer, flowing maxi-dress in gunmetal grey was toughened up by a chain draped down the bodice and a pair of metallic peep-toe boots.
9. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Jenny Packham
The Look: Even Packham’s leggings got the sequins treatment. This sheer pair boasted a cobweb pattern and were teamed with an ultra-bling vest. How very J-Lo.
10. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Monique Lhuillier
The Look: Monique Lhuillier proved she’s not only about occasion wear when she sent this gorgeous ecru chiffon blouse and high-waisted cigarette trousers down the runway. We adore the strappy little sandals, too.
11. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Monique Lhuillier
The Look: WOW! An Oscars gown if ever we saw one, this red number featured hundreds of appliqué ribbons, giving the effect of a plush field of poppies. We’re sure Lhuillier convert Thandie Newton (who won our Best Dressed crown at the BAFTAs in the designer’s fuchsia floral confection) would approve.
12. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Monique Lhuillier
The Look: A more ethereal number, but no less ladylike, made its way down the Lhuillier runway. With Julia Stiles sitting front row, the designer must be on the speed dial of many a celebrity stylist.
13. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Donna Karan
The Look: Normally known for her urban designs in a melee of black and grey, Karan lightened up with an all-neutral palette for her Pearls of Wisdom collection. Delicate chiffon blouses (which came with snood-like extended collars) and fur-topped elbow-length gloves added to the luxe look.
14. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Donna Karan
The Look: A blush-hued gown with sculptural bodice looked ready to hit the red carpet.
15. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Donna Karan
The Look: Karan also softened her normally-sleek silhouette in favour of a more ladylike aesthetic, which included wasp-waisted dresses, Erikson Beamon-designed pearls and chic chignons. With their elbow-length gloves and belted trenches, the models looked straight off the set of a Hitchcock set.
16. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Carlos Miele
The Look: This round of collections is so far featuring amped-up colour not normally associated with the autumn/winter season. Carlos Miele’s show was no exception. The designer united chartreuse, cobalt and navy on this asymmetrical chiffon dress to stunning effect.
17. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Carlos Miele
The Look: Miele expertly mixed his textures on the runway, teaming fur with velvet and jersey for the ultimate fabric feast!
18. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Carlos Miele
The Look: Proof that the jumpsuit is still going strong - this orange-red jumpsuit is super-sexy, with its plunging neckline and louche harem-shaped trousers.
19. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Betsey Johnson
The Look: Johnson’s show was a riot of colour, often all mixed into one outfit. This yellow/fuchsia/purple get-up also featured a melange of prints and textures. Totally wild!
20. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Betsey Johnson
The Look: Lace gets the punk treatment on this purple corset dress, layered atop a floral bodysuit.
21. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Betsey Johnson
The Look: The designer issued a typically whacky collection that combined Eighties-style acid-washed denim and animal-printed chiffon with tough-gal lace-up boots.
22. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti
The Look: Alberta Ferretti's diffusion collection was Sixties chic with wing coats and minidresses in a chalky pastel palette. How cute is this lavender scallop-collar coat with matching Mary-Janes?
23. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti
The Look: This pink and yellow check A-line shift and matching topper would not look amiss on the set of Mad Men. However, the design is as relevant today as it was then.
24. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti
The Look: We envision Hollywood's quirky-chic ingénues, including Elle Fanning and Hailee Steinfeld, working girly pieces like this periwinkle knitted frock and an on-tone shaggy coat.
25. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Preen
The Look: Brit expats Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi, who make up the Preen design team, injected bold colour into their new-season collection, uniting electric blue or lime green with more earthy colours for a directional autumn/winter collection.
26. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Preen
The Look: A basic pair of grey wool front-pleated trousers is dressed up with a patterned top featuring leg-of-lamb sheepskin sleeves.
27. NYFW: Day 5
Designer: Preen
The Look: A plain poloneck gets a sexy makeover when teamed with a maxi-skirt slit right up to the thigh. We need this navy skirt in our lives NOW!
