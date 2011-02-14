13 Mar 2018
NYFW: Day 1
-
1. NYFW day 1
Designer: BCBG Max Azria
The look: Hits of colour in tangerine took their form on the most uncomplicated of cuts. Dresses were dropped at the waist and slit high to reveal the ubiquitous chunky suede and leather riding boots.
-
2. NYFW day 1
Designer: BCBG Max Azria
The look: The occasional painterly-print added a hit of 70s psychadelia to the otherwise fuss-free collection.
-
3. NYFW day 1
Designer: BCBG Max Azria
The look: Which coats will we be donning next season? Well, if Max Azria's runway is anything to go by, then we needn't clear out our camel coats any time soon. Last season's most covetable styles returned to the runways, albeit in sharp, streamlined cuts.
-
4. NYFW day 1
Designer: BCBG Max Azria
The look: The most figure-hugging of turtle-neck bodies proved to be the must-have accessory, sported by each and every model, and adding a sleek twist to the simple pinafore tops and wide-leg trousers.
-
5. NYFW day 1
Designer: Jenni Kayne
The look: The understated looks came in force, but amid the cosy knits and fur hats there was also a cocktail hour-perfect sequin mini or two.
-
6. NYFW day 1
Designer: Jenni Kayne
The look: The occassional hit of fuschia or cobalt-blue popped against classic tailored pieces.
-
7. NYFW day 1
Designer: Jenni Kayne
The look: Jenni Kayne recently revealed she was influenced by the East coast for her latest collection, and had the clothes in mind for a country retreat, so there was a distinctly laid-back feel to the majority of her pieces. Neat sweaters sat atop luxe yet cosy silk trousers and were accessorised with loafer-style velvet slip-ons.
1 of 7
NYFW day 1
Designer: BCBG Max Azria
The look: Hits of colour in tangerine took their form on the most uncomplicated of cuts. Dresses were dropped at the waist and slit high to reveal the ubiquitous chunky suede and leather riding boots.