Move over black, nudes are the cornerstone of our new-season wardrobes. Practically every designer showed a look in powder pink, peach, putty or oyster, making this a must-do trend of the season. And lucky for us, it's ultra-wearable.

This soft apricot number showcased on the catwalk at Derek Lam is both sexy and sophisticated. With its subtle slit at the front and backless detail, we've got a sneaky suspicion this number will be putting in a red carpet appearance soon.