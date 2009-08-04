13 Mar 2018
Nudes
-
1. designer trends s/s 09, Derek Lam nudes
Move over black, nudes are the cornerstone of our new-season wardrobes. Practically every designer showed a look in powder pink, peach, putty or oyster, making this a must-do trend of the season. And lucky for us, it's ultra-wearable.
This soft apricot number showcased on the catwalk at Derek Lam is both sexy and sophisticated. With its subtle slit at the front and backless detail, we've got a sneaky suspicion this number will be putting in a red carpet appearance soon.
-
2. designer trends s/s 09, YSL nudes
Teamed with the towering chignon and this season's must-have latticework cage boots, this YSL trouser suit screams Parisian chic. The all over buttery colour of the suit meets Stefano Pilati's desire for a collection with "extreme simplicity", while the peek-a-boo cut-out detail of the body-con top oozes femininity.
-
3. designer trends s/s 09, Valentino nudes
Valentino's spring line showcased a mix of pale lemon and violet nudes, with a few rich berry hues interspersed between. Alessandra Facchinetti combined her delicate use of chiffon and ruffles with a nude palette to create a look that is both timeless and modern.
-
4. designer trends s/s 09, Lanvin nudes
Celebrity favourite Alber Elbaz teamed a coffee coloured silk shirt with a blush satin skirt and candy pink shoes for the Lanvin summer collection, reaffirming the brand's reputation of continually creating gorgeous and sophisticated designs.
-
5. designer trends s/s 09, Halston nudes
Halston's spring line favoured intense hues, with cobalt blue, tangerine and canary yellow all making an appearance, however, the few nude pieces that popped up stood out for their classic designs and tailoring. A good trench is a wardrobe staple no matter what the season and we particularly love the oversized lapels on this number. Teamed with a cute tan clutch, it's the epitome of preppy English chic.
-
6. designer trends s/s 09, Giambattista Valli nudes
Adored by the fashion elite for his stunning party dresses and couture-like volumes, Giambattista Valli used panels of ruched tulle to create this show-stopping, figure hugging dress. The collection featured an array of gowns in neutral hues, minimally accessorised with nude courts.
-
7. designer trends s/s 09, Alberta Ferretti nudes
Alberta Ferretti teamed Grecian dresses with Twenties-style flapper fringing, creating a fluttery, feminine collection that was truly gorgeous. The café au lait fringed hot pants look super-stylish with the cream satin cami, broken up nicely with an embellished belt.
-
8. designer trends s/s 09, Stella McCartney nudes
Stella McCartney can never put a foot wrong in the fashion stakes (which could have something to do with Time Magazine naming her one of the 100 most influential people in the world) so it was no surprise that she nailed the nude trend with panache. A series of super sleek jumpsuits, ultra sexy body-con swimwear and her trademark slouchy blazers strutted down the runway in varying neutral tones, accompanied by the most amazing colour-coordinated accessories. The models' slicked-back hair and bronzed skin added the perfect finishing touches to the collection.
1 of 8
designer trends s/s 09, Derek Lam nudes
Move over black, nudes are the cornerstone of our new-season wardrobes. Practically every designer showed a look in powder pink, peach, putty or oyster, making this a must-do trend of the season. And lucky for us, it's ultra-wearable.
This soft apricot number showcased on the catwalk at Derek Lam is both sexy and sophisticated. With its subtle slit at the front and backless detail, we've got a sneaky suspicion this number will be putting in a red carpet appearance soon.