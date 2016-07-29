Naomi Wears: InStyle’s Curvy Columnist On What To Wear Now

Naomi Shimada shows you how to wear this season’s trends, no matter your size

Naomi Shimada doesn’t do plain. InStyle’s curvy columnist is all about print, texture and colour, normally out and about in hot pink co-ords, tangerine midi skirts and a lot of neon green. Her favourite outfit right now? ‘I have this almost paper-mache, wrapping paper pink vintage Issey Miyake jacket, which is in a rainproof fabric, but it’s all crepe. It makes me feel like a giant present’.

Having modeled as a kid and throughout her teens, Naomi is now signed as a curve model (‘plus-size? I think we should just call models models, we do the same job’), and proving that style has nothing to do with size.

Going from a smaller ‘straight size’ to the size she is now, Naomi struggled to find her place in an industry that told her she wasn’t big or small enough; ‘I just stopped fighting it, and once I did, I realised there was this whole other world that I knew nothing about called ‘plus-size modelling’’. Since then? Naomi has racked up campaigns, shoots and 27.3k Instagram followers, as well as Naomi Wears, her monthly column in InStyle.

Having split her time between Spain, New York, Japan (where she was born) and London (where Naomi is now based), Naomi’s bold style is influenced by everything from her dad, who owned one of the first vintage boutiques in Japan, to Mexican architecture and Mexican singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

Right now she’s into playing the sexy card in thigh-high slit dresses, but back when she was 15? ‘I was an R’n’B princess! I wore oversized basketball jerseys, big hoop earrings and piled on the jewellery. I had a diamante machine, I rhinestoned all my jeans and bandanas. I still have that essence inside of me…’

So from summer dresses to statement whites, click through to see what Naomi wears…

