13 Mar 2018
MFW: Day 6
1. MFW: Day 6
Designer: Giorgio Armani
The Look: Following his all-black show for Emporio, Giorgio Armani lightened things up with his main line fashion show. Following a short film about the fashion house’s humanitarian efforts with Acqua For Life, which, along with UNICEF, raises awareness around the world for children to have access to safe, clean drinking water, the designer issued a line-up of cropped tailored trousers and shapely, fitted jackets in taupe, blush and soft grey.
2. MFW: Day 6
Designer: Giorgio Armani
The Look: This organza chiffon frock came decorated with floral embroidery and was topped off with layers of lightly dip-dyed chiffon for a romantic evening look that was a clever balance between the polished tailoring.
3. MFW: Day 6
Designer: Giorgio Armani
The Look: But of course, it being Mr Armani, he couldn’t resist throwing in a touch of chic black. This velvet tunic dress and trousers came emblazoned with the unmistakable image of the designer looking pensive and dapper in a classic tux.
4. MFW: Day 6
Designer: Just Cavalli
The Look: Roberto Cavalli’s Just Cavalli line-up mixed Sixties and Seventies-inspired pieces, like this pair of patchwork-pocket flares and printed blouse, with his signature boho-luxe staples, like this shaggy topper.
5. MFW: Day 6
Designer: Just Cavalli
The Look: Last season, denim also came head-to-toe but with a more rock chick vibe. This time around the blues came in Chambray and adopted sleeker Seventies shapes, like A-line below-the-knee skirts and flared trousers.
6. MFW: Day 6
Designer: Just Cavalli
The Look: Poppy red (there’s that colour again!) appeared on the runway on A-line coats and this particularly adorable jumpsuit that featured a drop waist and cropped, ruffled trouser legs. A peep of purple poked through for a groovy contrast.
7. MFW: Day 6
Designer: DSquared2
The Look: DSquared’s design brothers Dean and Dan Caten always know how to put on a good show. Much like DVF and Rodarte in New York, this season’s theme was the American pioneers (and all their professions, including mining, cattle-herding…). Leather jackets feminised with puffed sleeves and cinched waists were teamed with perfectly-broken in denims and white shirts. Accessories were ironic and included voluminous, wide-brimmed Stetsons and lace-up boots that resembled ice skates.
8. MFW: Day 6
Designer: DSquared2
The Look: Outerwear was luxurious and came trimmed with fur and studs. They were accessorised with open cuff gloves – reminiscent of those worn by cattle herders – and gun holsters.
9. MFW: Day 6
Designer: DSquared2
The Look: Lumberjack shirts were also used for layering and were tied around the waists of ensembles, including this pretty leather top in rose pink, which turned sporty with the addition of matchstick jeans.
