Designer: DSquared2

The Look: DSquared’s design brothers Dean and Dan Caten always know how to put on a good show. Much like DVF and Rodarte in New York, this season’s theme was the American pioneers (and all their professions, including mining, cattle-herding…). Leather jackets feminised with puffed sleeves and cinched waists were teamed with perfectly-broken in denims and white shirts. Accessories were ironic and included voluminous, wide-brimmed Stetsons and lace-up boots that resembled ice skates.