Designer: Dolce & Gabbana

The Look: The designers mixed tailoring with flirty frocks to spectacular effect. After two seasons of sexy lace (see Scarlett Johansson's drop dead gown at the Oscars) it was exciting to be treated to a fresh new crop of clothes with va-va-voom. The models marched to the tune of David Bowie and Mick Jagger's rendition of "Dancing in the Streets".