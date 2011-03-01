13 Mar 2018
MFW: Day 5
Designer: Dolce & Gabbana
The Look: Masculine tailoring came with a Rockabilly edge at the Dolce & Gabbana show. Waistcoats were boxy and long with exaggerated lapels and teamed with low-rise monochrome cigarette pants. Tiger stripes also featured heavily on the menswear-inspired pieces, including luxurious tuxedo jackets, braces and lace-up shoes.
2. MFW: Day 5
Designer: Dolce & Gabbana
The Look: On the opposite end of the spectrum, ultra-girly dresses in sheer chiffon were emblazoned with multitudes of stars and came with billowing sleeves and plenty of delicate ruffles.
3. MFW: Day 5
Designer: Dolce & Gabbana
The Look: The designers mixed tailoring with flirty frocks to spectacular effect. After two seasons of sexy lace (see Scarlett Johansson's drop dead gown at the Oscars) it was exciting to be treated to a fresh new crop of clothes with va-va-voom. The models marched to the tune of David Bowie and Mick Jagger's rendition of "Dancing in the Streets".
4. MFW: Day 5
Designer: Missoni
The Look: This season the Italian knitwear fashion house lightened up considerably. Where last season there were black capes with bold coloured lettering and witch-style hats this season saw sweeping maxi-skirts, slouchy jumpers and ombre furs in a series of sweet pastel shades.
5. MFW: Day 5
Designer: Missoni
The Look: Retro fabrics including velour and houndstooth tweed were mixed with edgier ones like snakeskin for perfectly-layered ensembles. Colours included equally-retro shades like mint and peach.
6. MFW: Day 5
Designer: Missoni
The Look: The fashion house's signature zig-zag prints were softer and rounder than usual and came in a variety of sorbet shades. This pale orange piece gets tough with a floor-length snakeskin coat.
7. MFW: Day 5
Designer: Versus
The Look: Christopher Kane issued a series of tailored separates that would have looked totally ordinary had they not been in glittering Lurex with a stacked zig-zag print. This vest and boot-cut trousers are sleek and sexy at the same time.
8. MFW: Day 5
Designer: Versus
The Look: For his own collection, Christopher Kane produced a strict line of black crepe dresses with gel-filled squiggle embellishments but for Versus, the younger sister of Versace, things got much edgier. Black leather or wool dresses came slashed at the midriff and sewn together with chiffon panels and sometimes sequinned piping. How very cool.
9. MFW: Day 5
Designer: Versus
The Look: For cocktail hour the Versus chick will be sporting a Sixties-chic A-line dress with peek-a-boo bodice.
10. MFW: Day 5
Designer: Marni
The Look: Graphic black and white prints not only appeared on the designs of Consuelo Castiglione's but they ran up and down the wall, too. This daisy-printed shirt dress featured Marni's signature boxy shape but was luxed up with an uber-chic skinny black leather belt and elbow-length gloves.
11. MFW: Day 5
Designer: Marni
The Look: The collection was purposely contradictory, with strict shapes that were softened around the edges and an overall feel of luxurious simplicity. this bright shift was in equal parts whimsical and ladylike, especially with the addition of fur-embellished gloves and a frame bag.
12. MFW: Day 5
Designer: Marni
The Look: A sensible topper came over a candy pink printed frock and was teamed with earrings boasting gems the size of door knockers - sure to be top of every Marni girl's wish list come next party season.
