Designer: Bottega Veneta

The Look: Cocktail dresses were crafted of the finest lace but draped in a dishevelled way for the ultimate in nonchalant sexiness. Stiletto heels were also embellished with matching lace. Earrings and cuffs were delicate in blackened silver and, for the first time, coloured gems other than diamonds were used in fine jewellery. Bottega Veneta began as a handbag business and this season offers a whole new range of arm candy. Sportier shapes like the satchel counter-balanced the simple elegance of the clothes.