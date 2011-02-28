13 Mar 2018
MFW: Day 4
-
1. MFW: Day 4
Designer: Bottega Veneta
The Look: Tomas Maier's work for Bottega Veneta is always ultra-luxe but without any of the flash. This season, however, was a little more elaborate and colourful than usual, with tailoring appearing in those ubiquitous Seventies shades of peach, mustard, orange and purple, and, for the first time, ball gowns. Skirt suits came either with anorak tops made of fuzzy woven wool or with velvet-edged boxy jackets like this ultra-chic number.
-
2. MFW: Day 4
Designer: Bottega Veneta
The Look: Cocktail dresses were crafted of the finest lace but draped in a dishevelled way for the ultimate in nonchalant sexiness. Stiletto heels were also embellished with matching lace. Earrings and cuffs were delicate in blackened silver and, for the first time, coloured gems other than diamonds were used in fine jewellery. Bottega Veneta began as a handbag business and this season offers a whole new range of arm candy. Sportier shapes like the satchel counter-balanced the simple elegance of the clothes.
-
3. MFW: Day 4
Designer: Bottega Veneta
The Look: Eveningwear has always featured in the Bottega line-up but never has it been quite this opulent. The designer revealed: "We wanted to push the
boundaries, to experiment with technique and craftsmanship to an extreme degree." And that's exactly what he did.
-
4. MFW: Day 4
Designer: Emporio Armani
The Look: Tina Turner was the star front row resident at the Emporio show, bringing an extra dash of glam to the already luxurious clothes. This time around Mr Armani stuck to a primarily all-black palette and played around with texture, unveiling thick, shaggy Afghan coats over billowing silk trousers and polished knee-high boots. Looks were styled with leather caps and squashy handbags (occasionally in bright blue and green to break up the black).
-
5. MFW: Day 4
Designer: Emporio Armani
The Look: In his signature fashion, Armani sent models out in groups. This particular clan sported shimmering shell tops, cigarette trousers and Oriental-style velvet slippers for the ultimate smart/casual get-up.
-
6. MFW: Day 4
Designer: Emporio Armani
The Look: Velvet embroidery added an elegant touch to black column dresses, which were also edged in the fabric. Narrow trousers with stirrups and the same velvet slippers were layered for an East meets West look.
-
7. MFW: Day 4
Designer: Jil Sander
The Look: The colour story that Raf Simons began with his spring/summer show to such cult effect carried on into the next season, although with a more muted palette. Peacock blue, ochre, rust, teal mixed in with black and white basics to spectacular effect. Not usually one for prints, Simons offered up florals on a silk jumpsuit and matched it with wedge boots and a mustard frame bag - definitely a grown-up twist on the Seventies.
-
8. MFW: Day 4
Designer: Jil Sander
The Look: A Jil Sander show wouldn't be a Jil Sander show without some killer tailoring. This grey crop-sleeved coat is sleek and ultra-wearable as it will match up easily with anything and everything in your wardrobe. Layered over a squiggle-print knit, it breaks up the monochrome palette beautifully.
-
9. MFW: Day 4
Designer: Jil Sander
The Look: Simons cuts were razor-sharp as always but came in more feminine shapes than in past seasons. We simply adore this cobalt blue frock cinched tightly at the waist but toughened up with chunky almond-toe shaped ankle boots.
-
10. MFW: Day 4
Designer: Pucci
The Look: Designer Peter Dundas issued his latest line of party clothes, including this powder blue frock made of marabou feathers. Teamed with killer heels, it's sure to get you noticed.
-
11. MFW: Day 4
Designer: Pucci
The Look: The designer was inspired the Grimm fairytales and hunters for his autumn/winter collection. Printed gowns in forest green or rich purple slit to the thigh and slashed at the bust line and were edged in lace of extra sultriness. Heavily beaded cocktail dresses also featured and looked like pieces of artwork.
-
12. MFW: Day 4
Designer: Pucci
The Look: Model Natasha Poly showed off a buttoned-up gown with Peter Pan collar. Although not a peep of flesh was showing, the dress clung in all the right places and was beyond sexy.
-
13. MFW: Day 4
Designer: Roberto Cavalli
The Look: Last season's heavy fringing vibe was replaced with lots of leather and layers for a darker type of boho babe. The Italian designer famed for his eye-catching clothes churned out layers of sumptuous fabrics, from satin to brocade and fur in a smokey palette of greys and blacks.
-
14. MFW: Day 4
Designer: Roberto Cavalli
The Look: Rich plum shades broke up the black but came with plenty of edge. Here a pair of printed trousers are teamed with a satin shell top edged in feathers and heeled tasselled loafers.
-
15. MFW: Day 4
Designer: Roberto Cavalli
The Look: Billowing chiffon gowns carried snake and other earthy prints and were embellished with flouards and feathers.
1 of 15
MFW: Day 4
Designer: Bottega Veneta
The Look: Tomas Maier's work for Bottega Veneta is always ultra-luxe but without any of the flash. This season, however, was a little more elaborate and colourful than usual, with tailoring appearing in those ubiquitous Seventies shades of peach, mustard, orange and purple, and, for the first time, ball gowns. Skirt suits came either with anorak tops made of fuzzy woven wool or with velvet-edged boxy jackets like this ultra-chic number.