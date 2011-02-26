13 Mar 2018
MFW: Day 3
Designer: Moschino
The Look: Rossella Jardini issued the perfect mash-up of masculine and feminine at the Moschino autumn/winter show. Sequin-lapelled tuxedos with tails and army-style pea coats with contrast piping were luxed-up with a smattering of decorative accessories like floral pins and butterfly-shaped glasses. Bow ties were occasionally replaced with flower corsages pinned to the neck while rigid naval caps were a typical Anna dello Russo (who styles the show) touch, as was the kooky hen hat Coco Rocha sported with a chic pencil dress.
Designer: Moschino
The Look: Little black dresses with Poirot-esque ruffles around the collar were architectural in shape and reminiscent of Breakfast at Tiffany's, especially when teamed with strands of oversized pearls and French twist hairstyles. Gold pleated frocks that hit just below the knee were dressed down with collegiate-style navy cashmere sweaters and gold boucle suits were Eighties elegant.
Designer: Moschino
The Look: The ladylike touch came courtesy of blooming floral prints in fuchsia and candy pink which were printed on structured satin dresses that were backless and boasted ruffles snaking down the rear seams. One particulary gorgeous dress came in scarlet and is the perfect pick-me-up for a winter wardrobe.
Designer: Etro
The Look: This season the Etro woman gets edgier than we've ever seen her before. Her closet staples still boast beautiful prints but she mixed them up with tougher materials like shaggy fur, mongolian wool, sheepskin and leather. For instance, the underside of a collar on a tobacco-coloured belted coat came in patent leather for an unexpected twist.
Designer: Etro
The Look: Mongolian wool featured heavily in the collection, at times as accents on garments like the sleeve on a cream trench or the collar on a nylon aviator jacket, and other times as a whole look, as a mid-calf length cape. Elsewhere, a gold leather coat was carved in a circular pattern to make it look as if it was dripping in gold coins. All this boho-chic outerwear topped off printed satin pajama pants and gold and silver lame' dresses.
Designer: Etro
The Look: A touch of tailoring also hit the runway, with checked wool blazers with pin stripe pockets teamed with notice-me silver trousers. Knitwear was chunky, with long jumpers kitted out with fringed hems and shoulder seams or fur accents. Delicate chiffon wrap tops and the fashion house's signature eveningwear, the maxi-gown, came in luscious prints and muted, smokey colours like aubergine and ochre. As for accessories, the bags were super-sleek, from a chocolate brown clutch matched up with a prim black pencil suit to large totes with top handles.
Designer: Gianfranco Ferre
The Look: Tommaso Aquilano and Roberto Rimondi are the duo behind Gianfranco Ferre and this season they were inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright. Their designs are usually sculptural and this line-up was no exception, with drop-waisted coats with funnel necks and stiff, layered folds on the collars bringing to mind the architect's famous buidlings, including the Guggenheim museum in New York.
Designer: Gianfranco Ferre
The Look: For day, pencil dresses in wool came sliced with leather panels while for cocktail hour they boasted the surprisingly happy marriage between leather and organza or satin (in the front) and velvet (in the back). One slinky number featured a sexy black upper half with string straps criss-crossing the back, a beaded mid-section and a navy drop-waist skirt that hit just below the knee. Fit for a modern-day flapper.
Designer: Gianfranco Ferre
The Look: On the whole, the silhouette was long. Blazers came boxy and collarless or with tiny leather lapels to resemble riding jackets. The finale comprised of a series of frocks and gowns in silver and gold lamé.
Designer: Versace
The Look: Donatella Versace is totally rock + roll so it was no surprise to see Duran Duran sitting front row ahead of their hotly-anticipated exclusive concert during Milan Fashion Week. Perhaps more intriguing was the presence of one John Hamm, the gorgeous actor who plays Donald Draper in Mad Men. Perhaps January Jones, his co-star and current Versace muse, has turned him onto fashion? Whatever the reason, he, Duran Duran and all the fashionistas seemed totally impressed by the parade of graphic-printed dresses and come-hither gowns.
Designer: Versace
The Look: The impression one got of the shift dresses decorated with colourful squiggles was that lady Donatella was inspired by the tantilising serpent in the bible's story of Adam and Eve. After all, the show was staged in an Eden-esque marquee filled with olive-trees on the Via Gesu in the centre of the city. And one must not forget that the insiginia of the fashion house is Medusa herself. The serpentine lines snaked down the fronts of dresses and up the backs and occasionally sprouted from graphic floral prints in bright contrasting shades like yellow and peacock blue.
Designer: Versace
The Look: Gowns were as glamorous as ever and came in vibrant shades like cobalt blue. We just know January would be all over this asymetrical number complete with dramatic rafia train. There was plenty of edge courtesy of double-breasted pea coats with large gold buttons, leather fit-and-flare dresses and super-sexy peep-toe knee-high boots that boasted the same gold Medusa buttons. Rock on, Donatella.
