Designer: Versace

The Look: The impression one got of the shift dresses decorated with colourful squiggles was that lady Donatella was inspired by the tantilising serpent in the bible's story of Adam and Eve. After all, the show was staged in an Eden-esque marquee filled with olive-trees on the Via Gesu in the centre of the city. And one must not forget that the insiginia of the fashion house is Medusa herself. The serpentine lines snaked down the fronts of dresses and up the backs and occasionally sprouted from graphic floral prints in bright contrasting shades like yellow and peacock blue.