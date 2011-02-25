13 Mar 2018
MFW: Day 2
-
1. MFW: Day 2
Designer: Prada
The Look: If there were any signs of grumpiness at Miuccia Prada's autumn/winter show running over an hour late they quickly dissipated the minute the first aviator helmet-clad model hit the two-floor runway. As always with Prada, things are not what they seem. While the minimalist tracing paper invitation and the stark white foam cubes that show-goers sat on indicated a futuristic collection, the result was almost nostalgic. The first portion of the line showed off curve-shouldered coats and scooped-back fit-and-flare dresses with oversized silver buttons in black, white and red that looked Sixties-esque, but with that unmistakably modern edge that only Miuccia can bring to a collection.
-
2. MFW: Day 2
Designer: Prada
The Look: The collection soon turned into a Twenties-inspired feast for the eyes with drop-waist coats with low-slung belts in oversized checks (almost Mondrian-esque but in muted colours like mauve and ochre) with trompe-l'oeil dresses peeking out from underneath. Note to fashionistas: the waist is moving south next winter, expect a longer, leaner silhouette. The Amelia Earhart skull caps soon turned into aviator helmets in hide and fur. Footwear came in the shape of stretch boots that were made to look like socks with curved-heel Mary-Janes and came in a variety of colours and even snakeskin to match the clutches that accompanied each look.
-
3. MFW: Day 2
Designer: Prada
The Look: The final portion of the show lightened up considerably with nude-coloured box-plead frocks and fluffy-fronted jumper dresses worn with bracelet-sleeved swing coats and waxy snakeskin macs in acid green and mustard. The stand-out portion of the show was by far the cocktail frocks that were completely adorned with oversized irridescent sequin discs, overlayed to look like fish scales. Sometimes appearing in rose and other times in bolder shades like crimson and bronze, they were positively mermaid-esque.
-
