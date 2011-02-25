Designer: Prada

The Look: If there were any signs of grumpiness at Miuccia Prada's autumn/winter show running over an hour late they quickly dissipated the minute the first aviator helmet-clad model hit the two-floor runway. As always with Prada, things are not what they seem. While the minimalist tracing paper invitation and the stark white foam cubes that show-goers sat on indicated a futuristic collection, the result was almost nostalgic. The first portion of the line showed off curve-shouldered coats and scooped-back fit-and-flare dresses with oversized silver buttons in black, white and red that looked Sixties-esque, but with that unmistakably modern edge that only Miuccia can bring to a collection.



