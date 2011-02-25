Designer: No.21



The Look: Alessandro Dell'Aqua has gone from strength to strength since he broke away from his own namesake's label and set up No 21. We thought his spring/summer offering was stunning but we weren't quite prepared for the even more stunning feast that awaited us. His latest designs were at once retro (think 50s Brigitte Bardot) and modern, his silhouette was sharp but feminine and his palette was light and airy but still had the richness that comes with the winter season. The show kicked off with chic tailoring in the form of a (seriously plunging) grey wool dress topped with a curved-shoulder jacket and some chunky knits in black and pale pink, including a killer body-con sweater dress.



