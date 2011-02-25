13 Mar 2018
MFW: Day 1
1. MFW: Day 1
Designer: Gucci
The Look: Whether you are a star or not, Gucci's autumn/winter garments will make you feel like one. This season Frida Giannini took her inspiration from performance - be it a show-stopping song by Florence and The Machine or a photo of Anjelica Huston by Bob Richardson, according to the show notes. The designer said: "This is a contemporary female dandy who fuses glamour and seduction... She is a polished woman with a decisive personality, who is attentive to detail and willing to dare." From the colourful shag furs to the plunging and slit-up-to-there organza gowns, these are certainly clothes that make an impact.
The Look: The colour palette was rich and bold, with traditional autumnal hues like rust, teal and emerald green mixing in with bold cherry and lime. The silhouette was part Seventies part Forties, with chunky stoles accessoriseing tailored jackets that were belted at the waist to show off a killer hourglass figure. Meanwhile, culottes trousers were worn with long blazers and pantsuits came in graphic monochrome prints and polka-dots. Pencil skirts were flashy in patent snakeskin or classy in buttery soft suede. The finale came in the way of a series of carpet-sweeping gowns with floral appliques on the necklines and sleeves and sheer skirts. Perfect for Gucci's Hollywood fans.
The Look: Accessories are the bread and butter of each Gucci collection and this season they were as lust-worthy as ever. Plumed fedoras might not be to everybody's taste but the killer ankle-strap platform heels are sure to satisfy any shoe fetishist. Handbags were either small and boxy or large and satchel-like and came in stand-out shades like fuchsia and peacock blue. Beauty-wise, ponytails are the hairstyle du jour, as seen on the NY and London catwalks and lips were painted a dark film noir red.
4. MFW: Day 1
Designer: Alberta Ferretti
The Look: Where Ferretti looked to the sweet, demure side of the Sixties for her beyond adorable Philosphy collection, for her main line she was positively immersed in the swingin' side of the decade. Printed tunics teamed with flares in Austin Powers-esque colours kick-started the show. Chiffon frocks in jewel tones were teamed with over-the-knee velvet boots in contrasting shades for the ultimate in pop-art colour blocking.
5. MFW: Day 1
Designer: Alberta Ferretti
The Look: Jewel-encrusted dresses - both long and short - billowed down the catwalk and were sometimes teamed with tailored coats (a Ferretti specialty) with bracelet sleeves in shimmery materials.
6. MFW: Day 1
Designer: Alberta Ferretti
The Look: Ferretti has many fans in Hollywood. This season they will be swathing themselves in one-sleeved satin floor-length gowns. Teamed with low-heeled buckled shoes, these dresses were fit for the ball room. But our very favourite look was the finale dress - a carpet-swooping lace confection that looked almost Flamenco-esque.
7. MFW: Day 1
Designer: No.21
The Look: Alessandro Dell'Aqua has gone from strength to strength since he broke away from his own namesake's label and set up No 21. We thought his spring/summer offering was stunning but we weren't quite prepared for the even more stunning feast that awaited us. His latest designs were at once retro (think 50s Brigitte Bardot) and modern, his silhouette was sharp but feminine and his palette was light and airy but still had the richness that comes with the winter season. The show kicked off with chic tailoring in the form of a (seriously plunging) grey wool dress topped with a curved-shoulder jacket and some chunky knits in black and pale pink, including a killer body-con sweater dress.
8. MFW: Day 1
Designer: No.21
The Look: Next up was a parade of neutral hued cropped trousers and pencil skirts paired with chiffon blouses. Some were pretty-as-could-be in lemon yellow and blush, others were slightly tougher in military green with nude-coloured sleeves. These soon gave way to a series of gold-enhanced garments, from a rose gold shimmering coat to chunky knits and car coats shot through with gilded thread.
9. MFW: Day 1
Designer: No.21
The Look: The final set of looks was ultra-feminine without being saccharine sweet: a pink fluffy feathered jumper and a chunky jacket made of the same material were both teamed with cream trousers, while cap-sleeved cocktail frocks hemmed in feathers and decorated in sequins came paired with tailored coats, coral drop earrings and killer courts with ankle straps to add edge. Lace was a key fabric, with boxy jackets in sorbet shades appearing with floral-shape lace overlays. Who would have thought a head-to-toe lace outfit comprising a dusty pink blouse, cream lace cropped trousers and a coat in a mink colour would look so darn chic? It's the perfect triumverate of neutrals! We sure hope someone in the UK starts stocking this label soon.
10. MFW: Day 1
Designer: Max Mara
The Look: This season the Max Mara woman is jet-setting to the UK, where she will be working a country look with an urban twist. Her go-to shades are a mix of greys and browns with brighter colours like powder blue and that Sixties mustard we've been seeing on many a runway, plus a splash of gold and silver for the party season.
11. MFW: Day 1
Designer: Max Mara
The Look: Modern parkas, funnel-neck and hooded duffel coats and biker jackets are teamed with Mod little A-line skirts and punked up with rivets, fur appliques, zips, buckles and fringing. The tradional Scottish kilt gets a makeover and turns into a straples corset dress with a sparkly golden tartan checkfor after-hours cool.
12. MFW: Day 1
Designer: Max Mara
The Look: Irish knits in creams were belted over on-tone treousers or came in the shape of sweater dresses. Fabrics like alpaca, mohair, cashmere, neoprene and fur looked uber-modern when all mixed up in the same outfit, such as a camel-coloured wool pencil dress with the bust and sleeves made of rubbery leather.
