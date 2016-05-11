Marks And Spencer Take ‘See Now, Buy Now’ To The Next Level

Ever followed your fave fashion editors on Instagram, and been super jealous of how they get to see next season’s hottest high-street buys months before you? Well, M&S are about to change that with their Big Easy collection, and you should be seriously excited.

No longer will you double-tap that sell-out M&S suede skirt, only to have to wait months before it magically appears IRL in your wardrobe. This time, M&S are making their brand new Big Easy collection available for you to shop on the very same day as fashion editors get to see them, and trust us when we say it’s perfect for this transitional weather – rain? In May?!

The collection, online now and in 26 stores across the country, is all about a cool palette of breezy white, rich tan and classic black, featuring leather culottes (dreamy), denim maxi dresses (dreamier) and white linen shirt-dresses (dreamiest), with prices from just £12.50.

While the high-street have always been quick to pick up on catwalk trends, satisfying our need to instantly shop (and Instagram) the latest looks, it looks like high fashion are getting in on the act, too – both Burberry and Tom Ford are gearing up to put their SS16 collections on sale just a day after it walks down the catwalk.

Traditionally, there’s a 6-month waiting period while the seasons switch (and the brand decide what to actually put into production), but after social media opened up fashion week to everyone (and their dog – seriously, these dogs have more Instagram followers than you), consumers are getting impatient.

Vetements, Alice + Olivia and Rebecca Minkoff are also getting in on the ‘se enow buy now’ act, and this isn’t the only change switching up the fashion week calendar – Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, Burberry and Tom Ford have announced that they’re going gender neutral, and showing both their menswear and womenswear collections in a single show, rather than separate fashion weeks, as is usually the case.

Exciting stuff, fashion. Click through to see the full The Big Easy collection.