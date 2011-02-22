13 Mar 2018
LFW: Day 5
1. LFW: Day 5
Designer: Marios Schwab
The Look: This season's architectural line-up sexed up with a bit of bondage couldn't have been more different from spring/summer's grunge fest. Schwab was inspired by Austrian architect Loos, and this was evident in the structured dresses and sculpted jackets that paraded down his runway.
2. LFW: Day 5
Designer: Marios Schwab
The Look: A-line leather dresses were decorated with brogue-like perforations while satin pencil dresses in ecru and teal came with buckled harnesses criss-crossing bust-lines. Colours ranged from black to reddish brown and ivory with flashes of jewel colours. A beige leather and wool frock was jazzed up with red leather gloves and sexy lace-up booties.
3. LFW: Day 5
Designer: Marios Schwab
The Look: Schwab's favourite outdoor staple, the puffa jacket, was glammed up with luxe details like voluminous flared hems, chiffon lapels and wide leather belts. For the final ladylike touch, Schwab added pearl piping to boxy little jackets, jumpsuits and satin gowns and shifts (one scarlet number came with on-tone pearls).
4. LFW: Day 5
Designer: Aquascutum
The Look: In the hands of new designer Joanna Sykes, the Aquascutum label has gained a sharp, new direction. Deconstructed tailoring was the order of the day at the fashion label’s show, aptly named British Icons, which was firmly back on the London Fashion Week line-up and boasted the likes of Louise Redknapp and Samantha Cameron in the front row. Layering, texture blocking and flashes of orange on neutral colours like cream and navy featured on boxy drop-waisted tailored coats.
5. LFW: Day 5
Designer: Aquascutum
The Look: Interesting accents included satin pockets sewn onto the exteriors of wool coats and tuxedo piping on the sides of neat, front-pleated peg-leg trousers. Fabrics were mixed to add further depth to layers – traditional outerwear materials like leather, suede, fur and sheepskin were sewn in with more delicate silks, wools and knits. Even quite classic pieces were reworked to look fresh. A traditional navy wool suit came with a boxy cropped jacket layered over a longer slim blazer. Skirt suits featured apron skirts with diagonal buckles, while a leather trench was dressed up with leather arm warmers.
6. LFW: Day 5
Designer: Aquascutum
The Look: For evening, the Aquascutum girl will be working a black tunic gown with the plunging V-neck and two lateral side slits covered in sheer chiffon. The overall feel was pared down and utilitarian but ultra luxe.
7. LFW: Day 5
Designer: Roksanda Ilincic
The Look: Staged in a sumptuous room in Pall Mall that was made to look like a Parisian salon with the epic tunes of Edith Piaf (and later, for contrast, the piano version of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”) playing in the background, Roksanda Ilincic staged her chicest show yet. The contrast between bold, bright colours like orange and burgundy red mixed in with crisp neutrals, from grey to ivory. Similarly, tailoring sat alongside fluid satin gowns and perfectly-ruched chiffon frocks in a collection that will translate seamlessly from day to night.
8. LFW: Day 5
Designer: Roksanda Ilincic
The Look: Feathers are set to be next season’s key embellishment. At Roksanda duck plumes decorated the midsection and hems of tailored coats and blazers, while long skinny feathers were mixed with raffia and were turned into the skirts of glitzy cocktail frocks.
9. LFW: Day 5
Designer: Roksanda Ilincic
The Look: Evening was all about heavy duty glamour, with satin gowns in royal blue, scarlet and ochre sweeping the plush carpet. One pumpkin orange gown (the colour was inspired by Russian avant garde artist Natalia Goncharova) came with a high ruff at the neck but was completely backless. Other frocks were studded with Swarovski Elements pearls and gunmetal discs, creating the illusion of armour.
