Designer: Roksanda Ilincic

The Look: Staged in a sumptuous room in Pall Mall that was made to look like a Parisian salon with the epic tunes of Edith Piaf (and later, for contrast, the piano version of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”) playing in the background, Roksanda Ilincic staged her chicest show yet. The contrast between bold, bright colours like orange and burgundy red mixed in with crisp neutrals, from grey to ivory. Similarly, tailoring sat alongside fluid satin gowns and perfectly-ruched chiffon frocks in a collection that will translate seamlessly from day to night.



