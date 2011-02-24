13 Mar 2018
LFW: Day 4
-
1. LFW: Day 4
Designer: Peter Pilotto
The Look: Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos were this season inspired by revolutions throughout history. From the Russian Revolution to student riots and today's political unrest, the power of revolt was seen in barb-wire prints on palazzo pants and tunics in Seventies shades that included army green, mustard yellow and poppy red.
-
2. LFW: Day 4
Designer: Peter Pilotto
The Look: Tailoring was deconstructed, with long, austere double-breasted coats with military embellishments sliced in the front to reveal carpet-sweeping tunics. That ultimate wardrobe staple, the Oxford shirt, was layered under 3-D printed polonecks, perfectly-sculpted jackets and georgette tops.
-
3. LFW: Day 4
Designer: Peter Pilotto
The Look: A favourite of the stars, including Thandie Newton, Rosamund Pike and Amber Le Bon (who was in the front row), the collection was ultar-chic but in an unexpected way, right down to the Nicholas Kirkwood-designed knee-high boots that were inspired by the armour-like movement of the crocodile.
-
4. LFW: Day 4
Designer: Christopher Kane
The Look: Christopher Kane's show was the hottest ticket in town, as evidenced by his jam-packed front row, consisting of Alexa Chung, Daisy Lowe, PM's wife Samantha Cameron, Jade Parfit and every single fashion editor in the world. Inspired by lava lamp swirls, the designer's "sterile" (his word) collection was at once Sixties and futuristic in style with its strict line-up of LBDs in sensible shapes but embellished with chiffon cut-outs or gel-filled vinyl squiggles on the collars..
-
5. LFW: Day 4
Designer: Christopher Kane
The Look: Meanwhile, crocheted checked pencil dresses (hand-knitted by a woman in Scotland) were topped by leather blazers and shells decorated with faint tartan prints.
-
6. LFW: Day 4
Designer: Christopher Kane
The Look: The grand finale comprised of a round-up of silver sequinned dresses with see-through side pockets that were fit for a mermaid. Amazing chunky sling back courts with platforms finished off the look.
-
7. LFW Day 4
Designer: Holly Fulton
The Look: Holly Fulton's show was called "Kiss me Quick, Squeeze me Slow", paying tribute to love, particularly the intense affair between Coco Chanel and the Duke of Westminster that was carried out in Fulton's native Scotland. Hence the punked-up suits in chunky yellow, black and cream tweed, sometimes trimmed with Mongolian fur, other times threaded with ribbons.
-
8. LFW Day 4
Designer: Holly Fulton
The Look: For evening, Holly's gal will be stepping out in leather dress studded with lots of hardware in black and taupe - frocks that looked as interesting from the back as they did from the front.
-
9. LFW Day 4
Designer: Holly Fulton
The Look: Certain elements, including a velvet LBD eith jewelled collar and a cap-sleeved top encrusted entirely in pearls, were almost Eighties in style. Meanwhile, pop-art lip prints appeared on a skirt and dress and were immediately followed by city skyline prints on the bust of satin evening gowns which finished in a pool of turquoise. Enormous hoop earrings added further punk to the looks.
-
10. LFW Day 4
Designer: David Koma
The Look: Proof that NewGen winners David Koma and Holly Fulton (the two showed back-to-back at Somerset House) are rising stars in the fashion world was on the front row, which seated Samantha Cameron and Daphne Guinness. Koma, whose signature sexy designs are a favourite of Cheryl Cole's, paraded black body-con dresses decorated with PVC polka-dots.
-
11. LFW Day 4
Designer: David Koma
The Look: Elsewhere, pencil stretch skirts, Nappa leather dresses and sculpted blazers were adorned with strips of fur, some running diagonally down the bodice, others featuring on sleeves. Occasionally the fur was coloured emerald green, bright red or fuchsia, breaking up the sea of black and appearing on accessories like pom pom chokers.
-
12. LFW Day 4
Designer: David Koma
The Look: Koma was inspired by the work of Japanese artis Yayoi Kusama for this collection. The avant-garde artist focuses on repetition and pattern and these themes ran heavily through Koma's collection. Circular laser cut-outs on leather appeared with contrasting colours like camel peeping through.
-
13. LFW Day 4
Designer: Paul Smith
The Look: The designer once again showed off his impressive skills as a tailor in a collection that consisted almost entirely of cropped, peg-leg suits with slouchy, boxy double-brested blazers. Models looked totally geek chic with specs, tasselled loafers and their shiny hair tucked into their blazers.
-
14. LFW Day 4
Designer: Paul Smith
The Look: It's rare to see denim in a fashion collection, and that's precisely why we love Sir Paul - he makes clothes girls actually wear. When teamed with chic two-toned loafers and a blazer, the effect is totally polished.
-
15. LFW Day 4
Designer: Paul Smith
The Look: Dresses and eveningwear in general were few and far between in this collection. The odd dressy piece came infused with Chinoiserie patterns, including long camisoles over floor-length skirts or embroidered tunics. So understated but so elegant.
-
16. LFW: Day 4
Designer: Burberry
The Look: It was hard to top last season's Burberry extravaganza, which featured the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Cat Deeley on the front row, but Burberry outdid even that stunning performance with their autumn/winter show. Staged in a tent erected specifically for the show in Hyde Park (just down the hill from the imposing statue of King Albert), the British fashion house pulled out all the stops: a celeb-studded front row that included Rachel Bilson, Kate Bosworth and Alexa Chung, live streaming across the globe, including the signature Coca-Cola screen in Piccadilly Circus and buy-after-the-show mechanics that would guarantee the delivery of your new season duds in just seven weeks - surely a record!
-
17. LFW: Day 4
Designer: Burberry
The Look: Clothing-wise, Christopher Bailey provided a pitch-perfect and commercially sound collection of coats - some long and drop-waisted in chunky earth toned tweeds, others cropped in bold orange and featuring sculptural peaks in the back. These were paired with wide-leg trousers (that long, lean silhouette continues to dominate the runways). Meanwhile, chunky white knits came with fur sleeves for an ultra-cosy, ultra-luxe look.
-
18. LFW: Day 4
Designer: Burberry
The Look: For the grand finale, Bailey turned off the lights, turned on the snow and topped off each model with a plastic hooded cape. The effect was romantic, emotional and super-successful - a standing ovation for the creative director and his team was very well-deserved.
