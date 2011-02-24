Designer: Burberry

The Look: It was hard to top last season's Burberry extravaganza, which featured the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Cat Deeley on the front row, but Burberry outdid even that stunning performance with their autumn/winter show. Staged in a tent erected specifically for the show in Hyde Park (just down the hill from the imposing statue of King Albert), the British fashion house pulled out all the stops: a celeb-studded front row that included Rachel Bilson, Kate Bosworth and Alexa Chung, live streaming across the globe, including the signature Coca-Cola screen in Piccadilly Circus and buy-after-the-show mechanics that would guarantee the delivery of your new season duds in just seven weeks - surely a record!



