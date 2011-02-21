13 Mar 2018
LFW: Day 3
Designer: Mulberry
The Look: It was another outdoor extravaganza at Mulberry with the English countryside and all its woodland animals serving as the backdrop to the collection. The voice of George Clooney's Fantastic Mr Fox intermixed with the pumping tunes as a front row primarily of canines (including our adopted pooch Butters) took in the line-up of stunning pleated maxi-gowns and delicious button-down coats in an autumnal palette of burnished gold, burnt orange, fox brown and leaf green.
The Look: According to mywardrobe.com's buying director Luisa De Paula: "A full length gold lame maxi was a stand-out evening piece. The Tillie walked the walk in patent tan. Looks like the Seventies are set to reign on into A/W."
The Look: Mulberry's early morning presentation attracted the likes of Kirsten Dunst and Gemma Arterton to come and have a look at Emma Hill's latest line for autumn/winter, which was jam-packed with yet another crop of must-have accessories. The Alexa continues to reign supreme but hot on its heels is the new shape, the Taylor, which is super-sleek, more rigid and perfect for the working gal. Shoes consisted mainly of wedge loafers and stacked knee-high boots came in bold and beautiful shades like orange and green. Further proof that Mulberry was so deserving of being named British label of the year at the British Fashion Awards.
Designer: Osman Yousefzada
The Look: Osman Yousefzada produced an autumn/winter collection that looked simplistic but in reality was anything but. As always, his tailoring was impeccable, his shapes were clean and precise and colours were bold and blocked but the garments almost had a dual personality. For instance, the bold orange underside of a cape-backed LBD added a punky edge, while the taupe sleeveless leather shell of an A-line dress unexpectedly finished in a fuchsia skirt.
The Look: The designer cleverly mixed a myriad of fabrics, like leather, silk, felt, wool and jersey, for an elegantly-textured line. Powder blue marabu sleeves glammed up a long black gown. The shape on all the garments was fluid and long but still beautifully architectural.
The Look: Vibrant colours in the style of this season's Jil Sander and Celine runways appeared in the form of poppy red quilted wide-leg trousers and fuchsia stripes on a black leather dress. Acid green turn-ups decorated the felt turn-ups of peep-toe booties.
Designer: Unique
The Look: With fashion fans Alexa Chung, Pixie Geldof and Nicola Roberts seated front row, Topshop Unique unveiled a grown-up silhouette without compromising on its fun side. Models sporting Minnie Mouse bunches and cute painted noses and whiskers were clad in dalmation printed coats and midi-dresses that looked straight out of the Thirties.
The Look: Black "bridge dresses" came embellished with glam gold threading and stoles and car coats in caramel and chocolate were topped in the most realistic faux fur we've ever seen.
The Look: For those keen on last season's Seventies bonanza, don't worry as there is plenty more to come from your favourite decade, although this season it was more elegant than rock and roll (think of the difference between last season's Marc Jacobs show and his recent AW offering). A crushed velvet dress in tobacco and wide-leg trousers in earth tones rounded off the show.
Designer: Matthew Williamson
The Look: Matthew's star appeal is as strong as ever, evidenced by his A-list-packed front row: Alexa Chung (working bright red lippy and Burberry trench), Olivia Palermo, Poppy Delavigne and Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls were all there to check out the designer's latest colourfest. Matthew's boho gal has grown up this season and will be heading to work in a poppy red blazer, cream chiffon blouse and fuchsia printed trousers (a girl still's got to have her fun!).
The Look: Outerwear was either oversized and envelopping, including knitted and leather parkas with giant fur hoods and Aztec-printed anoraks in boiled wool, or super-slim in the way of cropped biker jackets slung atop trousers and dresses alike. Meanwhile, gilets and curly sheepskin coats got the glam treatment with silver hardware embellishments or a smattering of sequins.
The Look: For partytime Williamson whipped up a delightful confection of sequins and feathers in the shape of a mini shift. For that big old party or red carpet event only his signature maxi gowns in printed chiffon will do. These came complete with carpet-sweeping trains in black and blue or bolder red and purple.
Designer: Richard Nicoll
The Look: Last season's Forties-inspired collection of vinyl cocktail dresses in sorbet hues was going to be a hard act to follow but Nicoll pulled it off with aplomb. Looking even further back to the Twenties, the collection featured drop-waist dresses and the long, lean, sporty silhouette of that decade. The colour palette began with neutrals like taupe and mink, then gave way to mustards and teals and finally to midnight blue for after-hours.
The Look: Long sheer jumpers with ruched hems came emblazoned with Swarovski crystal slogans and were teamed with trousers that featured a long train in the backto resemble a maxi-skirt. Meanwhile, white chiffon blouses with flyaway sleeves were meant to look like the wings of a moth.
Designer: Richard Nicoll
The Look: The show's finale featured languid trouser suits and maxi-gowns in midnight blue shot through with irridescent thread. We love, love, love!
