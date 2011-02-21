Designer: Mulberry

The Look: Mulberry's early morning presentation attracted the likes of Kirsten Dunst and Gemma Arterton to come and have a look at Emma Hill's latest line for autumn/winter, which was jam-packed with yet another crop of must-have accessories. The Alexa continues to reign supreme but hot on its heels is the new shape, the Taylor, which is super-sleek, more rigid and perfect for the working gal. Shoes consisted mainly of wedge loafers and stacked knee-high boots came in bold and beautiful shades like orange and green. Further proof that Mulberry was so deserving of being named British label of the year at the British Fashion Awards.



