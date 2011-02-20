13 Mar 2018
LFW: Day 2
1. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: House of Holland
The Look: Henry Holland's show was fun and kitschy in his usual style but decidedly more grown-up than in seasons past. With his It-Girls, including Alexa Chung, Nicola Roberts, Jaime Winstone, Jade Parfit, Sophie Ellis Bextor and Pixie Geldof in the front row, Holland revealed a line of Seventies-style skirt suits and chiffon blouses punked up with neon vinyl cuffs, collars and lapels.
2. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: House of Holland
The Look: It was all in the detail at House of Holland - the designer's signature slogan tees were layered under boxy jackets with bracelet sleeves, chiffon blouses were printed with billiard balls and macrame appeared on accessories, or, in one case, on an entire pant suit.
3. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: House of Holland
The Look: A purple corset dress came piped in pearls, matching the model's oversized hoop earrings. There was definitely a party mood on the runway as models strutted to remixed versions of retro 50s tunes, including "Mr Sandman" and Nina Simone's "My Baby Just Cares For Me".
4. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: Issa
The Look: Brazilian designer Daniella Issa Helayel celebrated her 10th year on the catwalks with a reprisal of some of her best hits, including the jersey maxi-dress and the wrap dress, but reworked to more glamorous effect. Inspired by classic beauties like Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly and Wallis Simpson but with a decidedly Brazilian twist! The designer's signature prints were teamed with brights and stand-out accessories, including this beret with sculptural feather, designed by Stephen Jones.
5. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: Issa
The Look: A printed jumpsuit is uber-glam when teamed with the right accessories, including a fur hat, suede gloves and gold jewllery. Manolo Blahnik sling-backs finish off the look. Issa has always been a hit with society girls and royals - perhaps this is a look that could be adopted by Kate Middleton, future Queen, who sported Issa for her engagement annoucement and who counts her as one of her favourite designers.
6. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: Issa
The Look: The designer sent out supermodel Yasmin Le Bon onto the catwalk in a printed maxi-dress while fellow Brazilian bombshell Andrea Dellal closed the show in a tomato red plunge jersey gown. Helayel skipped out to take her bow with her models to the tune of Kool & The Gang's "Celebration", with celebs Charlotte Dellal and Mark Ronson's girlfriend Josephine de la Baume cheering them on in the front row.
7. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: Jaeger London
The Look: Jaeger's design director, Stuart Stockdale, told us that he was inspired by Kensington Palace and the Duke of Windsor for autumn/winter collection. This was evident in the country tweeds and exquisite coats. Luisa De Paula, buying director of mywardrobe.com, says: "The Jaeger London AW11 collection was grown-up demure elegance with a 70s influence that had a big focus on outerwear. Beautiful wool full-length coats and cropped pea coats were worn loose over exquisitely tailored trousers and mid-length skirts. Belts were a focus, again over blouses, coats and knits. There was a stunning colour palette of mustards, rust, navy with pops of red, blue and fuchsia." We love!
8. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: Jaeger London
The Look: The maxi coat gets a new season makeover courtesy of outsize lapels in chic sheepskin. Backstage make-up artist Lesley Keane for MAC described the look as "Granny glamour" as she patted the gentle red colour onto the models' lips.
9. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: Jaeger London
The Look: The classic trench was re-worked with a mix of fabrics and textures, including tweed and clipped fur. The make-up was oh-so tantalising too, with clear-as-can-be skin letting the lips do the talking. We say this is Jaeger London's most adventurous season yet!
10. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: Betty Jackson
The Look: This season Betty went for a heavy dose of colour, producing a line jam-packed with looks in poppy red - what is emerging as THE stand-out colour of autumn/winter, in a mix of textures including mohair and chunky knits.
11. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: Betty Jackson
The Look: This cream-coloured mohair coat and white stockings provided a lovely contrast to the tomato red. Plus, we just couldn't resist the girly shape of this number.
12. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: Betty Jackson
The Look: A floor-length chiffon number is uber-romantic with its delicate floral pattern.
13. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: Charles Anastase
The Look: The French designer focused on layering this season, teaming a tobacco-coloured collarless coat over a red blouse, grey T-shirt and white loose-knit cardigan.
14. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: Charles Anastase
The Look: Anastase regularly takes traditionally girly elements - like the ruffle - and exaggerates them.
15. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: Charles Anastase
The Look: An almost-retro outfit, comprising of midi-length pencil skirt and a swing jacket - get artsy with a floral necklace, chunky grey socks and killer platforms.
16. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: John Rocha
The Look: Boiled wool was the designer's go-to fabric this season, crafting dresses out of voluminous tendrils for a womanly shape. The look was toughened up with chunky buckled biker boots.
17. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: John Rocha
The Look: A scrunched trench topped a black halter-neck frock - almost like a petticoat in reverse.
18. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: John Rocha
The Look: Another designer, yet another hit of bright red. Rocha exaggerated the proportions on this wasp-waisted coat, turning puff-sleeves into off-the-shoulder adornments.
19. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: Kinder
The Look: Versace alum Kinder revealed to us that he designs for the woman that's "part Chanel, part Sid Vicious". "This season it was Peggy Guggenheim who inspired me. She had such and incredible eye and was so chic." Much like his muse Chanel, Kinder is a designer who drapes on the mannequin rather than drawing on paper. "I like draping with voluminous fabric and scaling down to size," he told us backstage. This cream-coloured coat was just one of a few who came with laser cut-aways to reveal black or pink polka-dot lining and incredibly tiny scallop edges. And check out those incredible sparkly Mary-Janes! The beauty look for this show added a touch of rock & roll, with ponytails sprayed high into place and Maybelline's black eyeliner circling eyes.
20. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: Kinder
The Look: A lace jacket was teamed with cream clam-diggers for an unexpected twist. Kinder revealed to us: "I am a designer who likes to design very differently for each season. For fall/winter I like a lot of tailoring and architecture and for spring/summer I tend to do bold prints. Maybe I'm schizophrenic."
21. LFW Day 2 190211
Designer: Kinder
The Look: The designer's final look, a romantic orchid-printed frock, was given a sexy edge with a sequin strap harness and a thigh-high split.
