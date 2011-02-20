Designer: Kinder

The Look: Versace alum Kinder revealed to us that he designs for the woman that's "part Chanel, part Sid Vicious". "This season it was Peggy Guggenheim who inspired me. She had such and incredible eye and was so chic." Much like his muse Chanel, Kinder is a designer who drapes on the mannequin rather than drawing on paper. "I like draping with voluminous fabric and scaling down to size," he told us backstage. This cream-coloured coat was just one of a few who came with laser cut-aways to reveal black or pink polka-dot lining and incredibly tiny scallop edges. And check out those incredible sparkly Mary-Janes! The beauty look for this show added a touch of rock & roll, with ponytails sprayed high into place and Maybelline's black eyeliner circling eyes.