Designer: Felder Felder

The Look: Twin sisters Daniela and Annette Felder are known for their rock chick fashion and it was punk rock mayhem with a very modern feel backstage at Felder Felder. With references to Siouxsie Sioux and Blondie flying around, black black eyes ensured the crowd were mesmerised, while midnight blue lips and desirably DIY hair were worn with a sexily nonchalant confidence. Meanwhile, front of house this punky black and blue dress stood out on the runway with its fluffy capped sleeves. The studded bracelets added a further Gothic edge.