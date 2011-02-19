13 Mar 2018
LFW: Day 1
-
1. LFW Day 1 Sass & Bide
Designer: Sass & Bide
The Look: With the gorgeous Julia Restoin Roitfeld looking on from the front row, Sarah-Jane Clarke and Heidi Middleton provided Western-inspired duds in rich terracotta shades. This minidress gets the rock & roll treatment courtesy of neon sleeves decorated with metallic hardware.
-
2. LFW Day 1 Sass & Bide
Designer: Sass & Bide
The Look: This check shirt goes glam thanks to its architectural shape. Teamed with front-pleat skinnies and suede booties, it's bang up to date.
-
3. LFW Day 1 Sass & Bide
Designer: Sass & Bide
The Look: The strong colours on this wrap maxi-dress are normally seen on the spring/summer catwalks. It's a pleasure seeing designers break from black for winter and go for the bold. Loving the tribal-style jewellery.
-
4. LFW Day 1 Felder Felder
Designer: Felder Felder
The Look: Twin sisters Daniela and Annette Felder are known for their rock chick fashion and it was punk rock mayhem with a very modern feel backstage at Felder Felder. With references to Siouxsie Sioux and Blondie flying around, black black eyes ensured the crowd were mesmerised, while midnight blue lips and desirably DIY hair were worn with a sexily nonchalant confidence. Meanwhile, front of house this punky black and blue dress stood out on the runway with its fluffy capped sleeves. The studded bracelets added a further Gothic edge.
-
5. LFW Day 1 Felder Felder
Designer: Felder Felder
The Look: A romantic, gauzy gown remained uber-cool with its studded leather bustier. The perfect mix of naughty and nice!
-
6. LFW Day 1 Felder Felder
Designer: Felder Felder
The Look: What could be more flashy than a pair of silver leather trousers and matching vest top?
-
7. LFW Day 1 PPQ
Designer: PPQ
The Look: Adored by cool London kids like Peaches Geldof and Alexa Chung, Amy Molyneaux and Percy Parker's designs for PPQ are always girly with an unexpected twist. This LBD was all dolled up with ruffled appliques and pom-pom choker and shoes.
-
8. LFW Day 1 PPQ
Designer: PPQ
The Look: A prim black pencil skirt gets a fashion makeover with puff-sleeves and plenty or ruffles.
-
9. LFW Day 1 PPQ
Designer: PPQ
The Look: Wow! This printed satin playsuit is super-sexy, especially when teamed with lace-edged knee-high boots.
-
10. LFW Day 1 Paul Costelleo
Designer: Paul Costelleo
The look: Crimped russet wigs topped outdoorsy jackets in heritage-style plaids, clearly evoking Paul Costelleo's Irish roots.
-
11. LFW Day 1 Paul Costelleo
Designer: Paul Costelleo
The look: Paul Costelleo illuminated classic herringbone prints in bold metallic shades. His mini dresses showed a strong Sixties influence with hems will above the knees, and were paired with platform loafers and autumnally-hued opaques.
-
12. LFW Day 1 Paul Costelleo
Designer: Paul Costelleo
The look: The occasional painterly print punctuated the flurry of herringbones, tweeds and plaids, and played up the girlyness of the fit-and-flare mini dresses.
-
13. LFW Day 1 Vivienne Westwood party
The Grande Dame of fashion opened London Fashion Week with a quintessentially British bang. Celebrating the launch of her new jewellery line Get A Life, Dame Vivienne Westwood invited friends and fashion folk alike to The Wallace Collection for champagne, canapes and cocktails amongst art and antique fineries.
Beautiful brunette Lily Cole raised a hand painted champagne flute to Dame Vivienne in a fabulous floor length gown.
-
14. LFW Day 1 Vivienne Westwood party
The undeniably dashing Douglas Booth mingled to music provided by a string quartet with his gorgeous girlfriend in tow.
-
15. LFW Day 1 Vivienne Westwood party
Crowds gathered in the courtyard with cocktails to watch BRITs Critics Choice and stunning sensation Jessie J perform live. Crowned by a glorious metal head piece, she sang Do It Like A Brother gaining many more admirers.
-
16. LFW Day 1 Vivienne Westwood party
Fashion forward songstress Corinne Bailey Rae let her hair down in a pretty purple dress topped with a yellow cardi and some cute heels.
1 of 16
Designer: Sass & Bide
LFW Day 1 Sass & Bide
Designer: Sass & Bide
The Look: With the gorgeous Julia Restoin Roitfeld looking on from the front row, Sarah-Jane Clarke and Heidi Middleton provided Western-inspired duds in rich terracotta shades. This minidress gets the rock & roll treatment courtesy of neon sleeves decorated with metallic hardware.