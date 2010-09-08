13 Mar 2018
Leather
Balmain specialises in rock & roll gear so it was no surprise to see a collection packed with lust-worthy leather pieces, including the most perfect pair of drainpipes.
If you want to break away from basic black then look out for a butterscotch-hued skirt to stand out from the crowd. Gianfranco Ferre’s version is textured and panelled to create the perfect hourglass figure.
Bottega Veneta’s lapelled leather dress is a good alternative to the basic tuxedo thanks to the double-breasted cut. A leather blazer is another suitable option.
Brown leather feels very fresh at the moment. Frida Giannini spruced up the essential shift dress by featuring it in leather and adding a smattering of fur. SO luxurious!
We challenge you to find one girl who isn’t lusting after Celine’s line-up of A-line and pencil leather skirts this season. This fold-over number is edgy and classic at the same time.
A leather dress is top of our A/W shopping lists. This uber-cool tan number by Max Azria features one long sleeve and one short: a detail that will definitely get you noticed!
Christopher Kane softened his leather minidresses with lace inserts and floral embroidery at his autumn/winter show. Proof positive that girly-girls can do leather, too!
A sculptural coat, as seen at Philosophy by Alberta Ferretti, is the ultimate investment piece. This peaked-shoulder topper will look just as smart over a pair of skinny jeans as over a fancy cocktail dress.
Erdem paired his beautiful digital printed blouse with a sumptuous leather skirt in rich chocolate brown. We love the cut of this skirt, which perfectly pinches in the waist.
Channel the Olsen twins in a leather T-shirt and slouchy trousers this winter (though you may want to swap out the gladiator sandals for booties come snow time!). The duo produced a stellar ensemble of wearable pieces for their latest collection for The Row and this long-sleeve baby is right up our street.
