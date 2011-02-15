13 Mar 2018
INTERVIEW: InStyle meets William Tempest
In just three years William Tempest has gone from London College of Fashion student to luxe designer. In 2009, he was hand-picked by Donatella Versace at Fashion Fringe to create his first collection for AW09 and the rest, as they say, is history. Since then he’s shown at both London and New York Fashion Week and his designs have been seen on the hottest celebs including Emma Watson, Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham.
We caught up with William to chat about his collaboration with The Body Shop’s Brush With Fashion and to find out William’s top style tips – including dressing on a budget.
Brush With Fashion is a limited edition, sustainable and cruelty-free make-up and accessories collection. The new Spring collection, featuring a fashion forward colour palette is available to buy online and in store from 15th February.
What was it about Brush With Fashion that made you want to be involved?
The Body Shop got in contact with me last October because they were collaborating with the London College of Fashion, which is where I studied. I’ve always really liked The Body Shop so straight away it was something I wanted to be a part of. I’m a vegetarian and I use their products because they’re vegetarian and made from natural ingredients, which I think is something that’s really important to know with the products that you use on your skin. The Body Shop has got great values and it’s inspiring for me, with a young company, to see how they incorporate them into their brand.
How important do you think hair and beauty is in presenting your designs as a whole?
I think it’s really important. I’d say it’s as important as the dress or the clothes. It’s what completes the whole look. As a designer it allows you to express your creativity in a different way and to collaborate with other people and see their interpretation of the same theme.
So do you work very closely with the make-up artists to create an overall look?
Yeah, I like that whole process of working closely with a make-up artist and seeing what their ideas are because it’s how the identity of the look comes to life. You really need to work closely with the make-up artist and the individual models to make sure you create something that really works. It needs to work on each individual to make sure the collection fits together as a whole.
The make-up artist for the Brush With Fashion show, Nikki Palmer, is an LCF alumnus as well. Did you enjoy working with her?
Nikki’s really nice and the four looks that they created are really cool. The colours in the make-up range and the four looks are similar to the make-up I used for my Spring/Summer 2011 presentation when I wanted to go for a very other worldly, quite ethereal look. I think Nikki and the students pushed that look forward by using graphic lines to define different shapes, which gave the feminine colour palette a real edge.
Sustainability is a key element in the Brush With Fashion beauty range and it is a growing concern in fashion too. How strongly do you feel about sustainability in your own designs?
It’s definitely something that I incorporate into my work. All of my fabrics are natural and they’re all biodegradable too. The factories, fabric suppliers and mills that I use are ethical and adhere to good working conditions. I think that it’s good for young brands to be able look at companies like The Body Shop as an example. Increasingly consumers are going to expect sustainability from their brands but they’re also not going to want it in a cardboard box with a stamp on it that says Organic. It’s still something that has to be fashion forward and desirable. This is something that I’m trying to do.
Your designs have been worn by the likes of Kate Moss, Emma Watson, Rihanna and Victoria Beckham. Which celebrity have you enjoyed seeing your designs on the most?
All of them to be honest, it’s when you see your designs on a person that they come to life. When you see them on the red carpet, you see how they move and you can see how it walks.
Emma Watson really helped to start my label though because she wore me after my first collection that I did with Fashion Fringe. Emma was the first person to wear one of my dresses and it was for the premiere of her first film away from Harry Potter so it was really great and I’m really thankful that she did that.
Emma Watson at the premiere of Tales of Desperaux wearing William Tempest, Dec 2008.
Is there a William Tempest woman – do you have a muse, or is there a type of woman that you design for?
Well it kind of changes. I really love Dita Von Tease and the whole burlesque thing; a lot of my clothes are quite structured, quite form-fitting. But I also love Angelina Jolie. I just love beauty, and that can be achieved by every woman. You just have to know what works for you, what works with your body and what colours suit you best. That’s what gives that certain charisma that people are attracted to.
Angelina Jolie at The Golden Globes 2011.
And do you think that’s changed since your first collection or is it just been a development?
I think that my aesthetic is slowly evolving. Last season I was much more feminine. I was experimenting with chiffons and lightweight fabrics with drape across the body but it’s still very much in line with the general brand identity, which is lot’s of dresses, lots of red carpet. It’s quite classic and quite timeless but at the same time it has an alternative feel to it.
Rihanna wearing William Tempest SS11 performing on The X-Factor 2010.
So what's in store for AW11, can you reveal any key inspiration or looks you’ve worked on for the new season?
Well I’m doing my presentation next week at London Fashion Week and I’ve collaborated with Amber Le Bon. She’s in a short film that I’ve made which we’re premiering at the Mayfair Hotel. The fashion industry is moving more towards these more personal, smaller salon style shows. We’re also planning to live-stream it to reach a wider audience at the same time. I’m working with The Body Shop on the make-up again so it’s really exciting to be continuing the relationship.
You’ve shown at both London and New York Fashion Weeks - which city do you find more inspiring?
Well last season in New York was really great for the brand but I think that New York Fashion Week is much more corporate. It’s very serious, and everyone turns up if they RSVP! But London is a very fun fashion week and it’s where all of the young designers are. It’s very creative and there’s a real buzz.
What is you top style tip for dressing on a budget?
I think people are going to start buying more quality pieces because I think that’s the way things are going generally. So I’d probably recommend people to invest in something that will last them a lifetime. Even though they might get less products, they’ll get more for their money long term.
