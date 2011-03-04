13 Mar 2018
Iconic Bags
Name: Chanel 2.55
Launch Date: February 1955
History: The design of the 2.55 was considered revolutionary thanks to the addition of the chain strap. Most evening bags of the time were clutches, making it difficult for society women to juggle their champagne flutes, canapés and personal belongings. The famous quilting was inspired by the padded coats worn by jockeys as designer Coco Chanel was a keen lover of horses.
In 1983, when Karl Lagerfeld took over as creative director, he reissued the bag in its original design, but to mark its 50th anniversary, he gave it a facelift, changing, among other details, the traditional clasp into one that turns, encased in the iconic CCs.
Celebrity Fans: Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, Madonna, Mischa Barton, Diane Kruger, Emma Watson, Katie Holmes, Alexa Chung and Vanessa Hudgens.
Did You Know? The 2.55 contains a secret pocket inside the front flap where it is believed that designer Coco Chanel hid love letters received from an admirer.
Stockist: See Chanel.com for store details.
Name: Balenciaga Lariat
Launch Date: 2001
History: Designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, the bag was an instant hit when it hit shelves in 2001. Inspired by motorcycle clothing, its rivets and fringes appealed to boho babes like Kate Moss and Sienna Miller. The bag is still seen out and about on a host of celebrities and more colours are added to the spectrum every season.
Celebrity Fans: Sienna Miller, Nicky and Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Vanessa Hudgens and Kate Moss.
Did You Know? The Lariat was one of the first designer handbags to have a waiting list.
Stockist: See Balenciaga.co.uk for store details.
Name: Hermes Kelly
Launch Date: 1956
History: The legendary French luxury goods house began as a saddle maker in Paris in 1880 under the name of Hermes–Freres. Launched in 1956, the Kelly was the result of a collaboration between the design house and Grace Kelly, who commissioned the bag to hide her pregnancy.
Celebrity Fans: Grace Kelly, Carla Bruni, Sarah Jessica Parker and Victoria Beckham.
Did You Know? There was originally no intention to make the bag available to the public, but when the princess appeared on the cover of Life magazine sporting an oversized crocodile version, there was such demand that Hermes decided to go to market.
Stockist: See Hermes.com for store details.
Name: Fendi Baguette
Launch Date: 1997
History: With its humorous name and signature logo clasp, the Baguette became the most identifiable It-bag of the 90s and Carrie Bradshaw’s constant companion on Sex and The City (remember when Carrie was held up at gunpoint but still took the time to point out the name of the handbag?).
On the bag's 10-year anniversary, Fendi issued the 10+ - a plain white canvas baguette with 10 Pantone markers to personalise, plus monogrammed versions in each of the colours.
Celebrity Fans: The entire cast of Sex and The City, Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson and Kate Bosworth.
Did You Know? The baguette was named after the French loaf of bread because of its long, rectangular shape.
Stockist: See Fendi.com for store details.
Name: YSL Downtown
Launch Date: 2006
History: A modern classic if there ever was one, the Downtown stands apart from so many other It-bags for the absence of monograms and logos.
Celebrity Fans: Kate Moss, Jessica Alba, Hedi Klum, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Biel and Ashlee Simpson.
Did You Know? The success of the Downtown spawned the creation of the Uptown, a more boxy, lady-like bag suitable for New York's chi-chi park Avenue crowd.
Stockist: See YSL.com for store details.
Name: Prada Nylon Backpack
Date: 1985
History: Miuccia Prada's grandfather started the fashion company, then only an accessories company, in 1913. When Miuccia took to the helm in 1978, the label, which had a reputation for excellently-crafted luggage, fell into decline. It was up to the young Miuccia to turn the business around and that she did thanks to the creation of hard-wearing bags made from the waterproof fabric, Pocone. Of all the bags, the practical backpack was the best-seller of the early 90s.
Celebrity Fans: Tilda Swinton, Victoria Beckham, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Helena Christensen.
Did You Know? Miuccia Prada inherited her grandfather's company from her mother at the tender age of 28.
Stockist: See Prada.com for store details.
Name: Louis Vuitton Speedy
Launch Date: 1932
History: Louis Vuitton opened his first luggage store in Paris in 1854, selling monogrammed steamer trunks for wealthy travellers. At the turn of the century, the accessories designer was given the ultimate honour of setting up a travel stand at the Paris World Fair in 1901. In 1914, the first Louis Vuitton building opened on the Champs Elysees in Paris, but it wasn't until 1959, 23 years after the death of the designer, that the first monogrammed bags were crafted.
And it wasn't until Marc Jacobs joined the company as head designer in 1998 that the bags were elevated to super-star status thanks to his seasonal makeovers.
-
Celebrity Fans: Madonna, Beyonce, Scarlett Johansson, Sharon Stone, Audrey Hepburn and Catherine Deneuve.
Did You Know? The LV logo is the most copied for designer fakes. Authentic Louis Vuitton bags are only available to buy from the boutiques worldwide and on the official Louis Vuitton e-boutique.
Stockist: See LouisVuitton.com for store details.
Name: Dior Saddle Bag
Launch Date: 1999
History: The Saddle Bag was former Dior designer John Galliano's first cult bag. The bag reached celebrity status at the height of the logo bag phenomenon thanks to the saddle shape (another homage to horse riding), which tucked comfortably under the arm and the dangling 'C' and 'D' hardware trinkets added that signature Dior bling.
-
Celebrity Fans: Sarah Jessica Parker, Beyonce and Kate Hudson.
Did You Know? The Saddle Bag made several cameo appearances on Sex and The City, most notably the episode when Carrie and Big fell into the pond in Central Park and Big had to swim to retrieve it.
Stockist: See Dior.com for store details.
Name: Mulberry Bayswater
Launch Date: 2002
History: Named after the leafy area of west London, the Bayswater’s success lies in its fusion of Mulberry’s rural Somerset heritage and urban practicalities. Originally released in just oak, chocolate and black leather, the Bayswater is now available in a myriad of hues and materials including pink patent leopard print and electric blue ostrich leather.
-
Celebrity Fans: Claudia Schiffer, Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Fearne Cotton.
Did You Know? Kate Moss has several bespoke versions of this bag, including a cream ostrich skin version with 'K' and 'M' tassels hanging from it.
Stockist: See Mulberry.com for store details.
Name: Gucci Jackie
Launch Date: 1950s
History: Originally named the Constance, the Gucci Jackie was renamed after Jackie Onassis was photographed toting numerous versions of the bag throughout the 60s, while she was consulting editor at publishing firm Doubleday. The bag was showcased as the working woman’s perfect companion and sales rocketed.
In 2009, Gucci Creative Director Frida Gianni launched the New Jackie, a contemporary reinterpretation of the classic that’s been adopted by a new cult following.
-
Celebrity Fans: Jackie Kennedy, Salma Hayek, Camilla Bell and Sienna Miller.
Did You Know? Each New Jackie bag takes a minimum of seven hours and up to 13 hours to make by hand, dependent on the leather.
Stockist: See Gucci.com for store details.
Name: Chloe Aurore
Launch Date: 2011
History: Chloe’s latest leather offering is the Aurore, a chic city tote with slightly masculine features reminiscent of the Paddington that was launched in 2005 and widely considered to be one of the fastest selling bags in history. More Soho than the Paddington’s boho, the Aurore features pure flowing lines and a smaller padlock, and has already become the bag of choice for fashion savvy celebs.
-
Celebrity Fans: Alexa Chung, Katie Holmes, Rachel Bilson and Jessica Alba.
Did You Know? Bags and small leather goods were only introduced into the Chloe repertoire by Phoebe Philo in 2002, exactly 50 years after Gaby Aghion founded the fashion house.
Stockist: See Chloe.com for store details.
Name: Alexander McQueen Skull Box Clutch
Launch Date: 2007
History: The controversial association of death, beauty and luxury is a theme that is never strayed too far from at Alexander McQueen - and the Skull Box clutch demonstrates this in its most iconic form. In addition to the classics, such as the Britannia (pictured), new styles and colours are introduced each season in coordination with the ready-to-wear collection.
In 2009, the Knuckle Box clutch, a play on the knuckle duster weapon associated with east London gangs, was added to the range. Both designs have become a red carpet favourite.
Celebrity Fans: Diane Kruger, Rosamund Pike, Freida Pinto, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sophie Atterton, Christina Hendricks, Eva Green and Cheryl Cole.
Did You Know? A limited edition Valentine Skull Box clutch features a heart-shaped red Swarovski crystal embedded in the skull.
Stockist: See AlexanderMcQueen.com for store details.
