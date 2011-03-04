Name: Chanel 2.55

Launch Date: February 1955

History: The design of the 2.55 was considered revolutionary thanks to the addition of the chain strap. Most evening bags of the time were clutches, making it difficult for society women to juggle their champagne flutes, canapés and personal belongings. The famous quilting was inspired by the padded coats worn by jockeys as designer Coco Chanel was a keen lover of horses.

In 1983, when Karl Lagerfeld took over as creative director, he reissued the bag in its original design, but to mark its 50th anniversary, he gave it a facelift, changing, among other details, the traditional clasp into one that turns, encased in the iconic CCs.