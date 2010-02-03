13 Mar 2018
Harem Pants
1. designer trends s/s 09, jaeger, Hareem pants
Jaeger never fails to nail understated, sophisticated glamour and these super-cute white harems with their broderie anglaise detailing have shot straight to the top of our wish lists. Teamed with floral prints and a statement necklace, Jaeger has mastered grown-up girly chic.
2. designer trends s/s 09, Ralph Lauren, Hareem pants
Ralph Lauren opted for metallic fabrics and muted, nude hues at the s/s09 show, incorporating modern and urban trends into a safari-style theme. Over-the-top turbans and leather and canvas accessories gave a nod towards North African influences but what really got our attention were those luxe, to-die-for harems.
3. designer trends s/s 09, Alice Temperley, Hareem pants
How many trends did Alice Temperley manage to squeeze into this lust-worthy summer collection? Not only did she design a stunning jumpsuit with this season's must-have trouser shape, the harem, but she ticked the animal print box, too, with this bright gauzy fabric. Teamed with of-the-moment chunky gladiator sandals and a studded waist-cinching belt, this is one hot look.
4. designer trends s/s 09, sportmax, Hareem pants
Sportmax showcased silk harems in rich berry hues with embellished cropped tops spring/summer 09. The cute bow at the hip complements the candy colour of the pants perfectly.
