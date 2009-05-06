13 Mar 2018
Despite the impending economic doom, the catwalks showcased a whole new level of luxe for spring/summer as attention-grabbing, glistening golds shimmered down the runways. Bold and beautiful, this trend proved to be anything but brassy and we’ve got a sneaky suspicion that this revival of Eighties lamé and head-turning metallic hues will be very popular among the fashion elite.
Miuccia Prada is always one step ahead of the game so we can't say we were surprised to see her pave the way for gold. Her models made their way down the catwalk with an all-over shimmer on their skin, dressed in a series of show-stopping crinkled gold ensembles.
A parade of dresses fashioned out of gold pleated lamé strutted down the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show with jaw-dropping effect. Teamed with cute nautical prints and fierce gold sandals, the slinky, lustrous fabric gained a fresh new lease of life.
The Dries Van Noten collection oozed a certain kind of bohemian sophistication and elegance, with the use of luxe, free-flowing fabrics and rich metallics and sumptuous satins. This gorgeous embellished jacket is the perfect topper for any evening outfit.
A selection of thigh-skimming metallic frocks were put on show for the Versace s/s 09 collection. Structured designs such as this sequined number were teamed with co-ordinating blinging gold accessories and killer heels. Only Donatella could master the skill of combining micro-minis with metallics and make it look classy.
