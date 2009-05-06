Despite the impending economic doom, the catwalks showcased a whole new level of luxe for spring/summer as attention-grabbing, glistening golds shimmered down the runways. Bold and beautiful, this trend proved to be anything but brassy and we’ve got a sneaky suspicion that this revival of Eighties lamé and head-turning metallic hues will be very popular among the fashion elite.

Miuccia Prada is always one step ahead of the game so we can't say we were surprised to see her pave the way for gold. Her models made their way down the catwalk with an all-over shimmer on their skin, dressed in a series of show-stopping crinkled gold ensembles.