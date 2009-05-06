Intergalactic chic has landed. Boxy shapes with sharp edges were a favourite on the runways for spring/summer 2009, with designers opting for stark hues and futuristic-looking structured designs. At the Alexander McQueen show, models marched down the runway in a series of designs displaying all the trademarks of a McQueen collection: hourglass silhouettes, sky-scraper heels and killer headwear. This season, however, saw a futuristic twist with symmetry and structure appearing in every design, especially this bell-shaped number.