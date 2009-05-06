13 Mar 2018
Futuristic Dresses
1. Designer trends s/s 09, Alexander McQueen Futuristic dresses
Intergalactic chic has landed. Boxy shapes with sharp edges were a favourite on the runways for spring/summer 2009, with designers opting for stark hues and futuristic-looking structured designs. At the Alexander McQueen show, models marched down the runway in a series of designs displaying all the trademarks of a McQueen collection: hourglass silhouettes, sky-scraper heels and killer headwear. This season, however, saw a futuristic twist with symmetry and structure appearing in every design, especially this bell-shaped number.
2. Designer trends s/s 09, Calvin Klein Futuristic dresses
Francisco Costa's collection for Calvin Klein this season focused on boxy geometry; moulding soft, luxurious fabrics in cool hues into voluminous, structured shapes with crisp, sharp edges.
3. designer trends s/s 09, Yves Saint Laurent Futuristic dresses
Barbarella-style make-up and 60s chignons were the order of the day at the YSL show. The latticework detailing seen on this coat was present throughout the collection in the form of this season's must-have footwear: the cage boot. Adding a touch of futuristic allure to any outfit, latticework caging was a sure-fire favourite with the fashion flock.
4. designer trends s/s 09, Gianfranco Ferre Futuristic dresses
The collection at Gianfranco Ferré for SS09 was based on geometric shapes: circles, squares and triangles. Despite the emphasis on structure the collection oozed femininity, with details such as the silver trimming on this dress adding that little extra shimmer.
