This chunky camel-hued rib-knit cardi by Stella McCartney has had our mouths watering for months. If your budget doesn't stretch to Ms McCartney's version, try Topshop for a similar piece. Sling yours over everything and anything, from a pretty floral minidress to leather shorts to skinny jeans. Now that's what we call versatile.

