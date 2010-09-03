13 Mar 2018
Camel
1. AW TRENDS 2010 Camel
Camel was the single stand-out shade of the autumn-winter collections. OK, it may not get your pulses racing, but just look at how elegant it looks! Hannah MacGibbon at Chloe paved the way with her high-waisted trousers, mid-length skirts. Yummy!
2. AW TRENDS 2010 Camel
The two key camel pieces in every fashionistas closet this autumn/winter are a coat and a skirt. While Nicole Farhi paraded sumptuous swinging numbers reminiscent of the Seventies, designers like Stella McCartney and Carven (and Cos on the high street) unveiled short A-line minis that looked straight out of the swinging Sixties.
3. AW TRENDS 2010 Camel
Maxi-length coats are back in vogue and Aquascutum led the parade with this stunning camel number. Streamline the silhouette by cinching in your waist with a brown leather belt as seen here.
4. AW TRENDS 2010 Camel
Philip Lim's oversized camel coat offers a more boyish silhouette. As ever, a nipped-in waist does wonders for the figure and is totally on trend for autumn/winter.
5. AW TRENDS 2010 Camel
London-based designer Erdem is famed for his stunning dresses and for autumn/winter he lent his design magic to a gorgeous series of coats, including this beige trench. So utterly chic, it's perfect for every modern-day Audrey Hepburn.
6. AW TRENDS 2010 Camel
Miuccia Prada channelled the Sixties with her parade of A-line frocks, bouffant beehives and pointy-toe kitten heels for autumn/winter. This coloured dress proves that camel can look just as at home after-hours as it does in the daytime.
7. AW TRENDS 2010 Camel
This chunky camel-hued rib-knit cardi by Stella McCartney has had our mouths watering for months. If your budget doesn't stretch to Ms McCartney's version, try Topshop for a similar piece. Sling yours over everything and anything, from a pretty floral minidress to leather shorts to skinny jeans. Now that's what we call versatile.
8. AW TRENDS 2010 Camel
British designer Giles Deacon channelled the Stepford Wives look for autumn/winter with his line-up of Fifties-style frocks and cropped Capri pants, modelled by the voluptuous likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Alessandra Ambrosio and Karolina Kurkova (all Victoria's Secret models). Who said camel wasn't sexy?
9. AW TRENDS 2010 Camel
Marco Zanini went retro for his third collection for the house of Rochas with A-line shifts, mini pinafores and silky blouses. This easy-going combo of fluid trousers and tunic top was especially bang on the money.
10. AW TRENDS 2010 Camel
Michael Kors, The king of jet-set dressing offered up this sumptuous cowl neck jumper in the perfect shade of camel. Ideal for snuggling into on a cold winter's day but still looking the epitome of chic.
