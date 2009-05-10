It’s time to get all girly this season as designers go mad for bows - the hot new summer accessory that adds a feminine touch to any outfit. This season saw models strut down the catwalks sporting simple and structured bows of varying sizes for an extra polished look. The voluminous, flowing silhouettes at the Chloé show evoked a sophisticated and nonchalant feel that have brought the house back to the forefront of fashion thanks to Brit designer Hannah MacGibbon. Waists were cinched in with super-sweet bows that added a girly touch to the ensembles and worked well with the pretty scallop-edge detailing that featured throughout the collection.