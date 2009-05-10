13 Mar 2018
It’s time to get all girly this season as designers go mad for bows - the hot new summer accessory that adds a feminine touch to any outfit. This season saw models strut down the catwalks sporting simple and structured bows of varying sizes for an extra polished look. The voluminous, flowing silhouettes at the Chloé show evoked a sophisticated and nonchalant feel that have brought the house back to the forefront of fashion thanks to Brit designer Hannah MacGibbon. Waists were cinched in with super-sweet bows that added a girly touch to the ensembles and worked well with the pretty scallop-edge detailing that featured throughout the collection.
Giambattista Valli injected some old-school glamour into his summer collection with a selection of Fifties-style dance dresses, kicking out at the waist with beautifully full swing skirts that have become synonymous with the designer. This black frock was finished off with a trio of shimmering monochrome bows; the perfect accessory for such a cute party ensemble.
Polished, formal designs are a favourite of Giambattista Valli's but this season he added an extra feminine twist to his collection, adorning garments with a variety of bows in all shapes and sizes. This super sleek silk dress features a tied bow design at the neck, perfectly complimented by this Sixties-inspired up-do.
Towering bouffants, oversized prints, cascading ruffles and fashionista sunglasses; Rosella Jardini was thinking big for the Moschino SS09 collection. Models took to the catwalk with huge bows at their necks, an accent that also added to a selection of large leather handbags. Smaller versions of the cute detail also appeared on cinched-in waists to create super-sexy silhouettes.
Stefano Pilati carried on YSL’s position as ambassador for Parisian chic by teaming soft, cocooning shapes with sharp, structured tailoring, resulting an utterly desirable collection. The pretty tear-drop pattern on this structured dress is well matched with the to-die-for bow detailing on the back, proving that bows can complement patterns as well as block colour.
