13 Mar 2018
Block Colours
-
1. Designer trends spring/summer 2009, block colours
Bold is beautiful for s/s, as block colour takes over the catwalks. Add a splash of colour into you summer wardrobe by taking inspiration from the hoards of designers showcasing this extremely wearable trend.
Colour blocking with tangerine, fuschia and aqua was Richard Nicoll’s secret weapon in his mission to reinstate minimalist elegance as a fashion forward way of dressing. Basic combinations of simple separates proved to be both impactful and easy to wear. The bold, contrasting colours of this dress teamed with the beautiful toga drape detailing proved to be extremely popular among the fashion flock while the choice of nude heels adds great leg lengthening properties.
-
2. designer trends s/s09 Jonathan Saunders, block colours
Jonathan Saunders stated that he wanted his collection to be playful and uplifting considering the current economic climate, and it would be safe to say he succeeded. His runway was awash with a selection of striking hues presented in a collection of designs, each of which stood out in its own right. The cut-out asymmetric detailing on this top teamed with the drape of the skirt give it a fashion-forward edge without being over the top.
-
3. Designer trends s/s 2009 Dries Van Noten block colours
At the Dries Van Noten SS09 show, every woman in the audience was lusting after his accessible and very wearable designs. This flowing silk shift with printed checkerboard pattern was the epitome of his elegant, chic style. Ethnic jewellery and fashionista sunglasses added that final touch of urban elegance to the colourful collection.
-
4. Designer trends s/s09 Missoni block colours
Missoni stepped away from its signature zig-zag and chevron patterns to produce a collection that was more simple thanks to an array of block colours splashed on everything from floor-length dresses to super mini-skorts, as seen here. Layering super sleek jackets cinched in at the waist with obi belts created a sense of relaxed and confident luxury.
-
5. Designer trends s/s09 Marni block colours
Layering was big news on the Marni catwalk, where clashing prints and block colours were paired with a certain panache that only Consuelo Castiglioni can pull off. The contrast of the acid bright layers with the nude base of this outfit present an urban and youthful look, while the mix of preppy socks and chunky platforms add that signature Marni mismatch style we all love so much.
-
6. Designer trends s/s09 Josh Goot block colours
Josh Goot’s SS09 collection saw models strut down the catwalk in a series of single-hued pieces that were layered to create a very wearable and modern look. The cerise pink cape seen in this picture adds a real futuristic element to the ensemble and also appeared in tangerine and lime versions.
-
7. Designer trends s/s09 Gucci block colours
Frida Giannini at Gucci showed us it’s all about trousers this summer with this sexy and stylish terracotta-coloured suit (it also appeared in pale blue and bright aqua). Using a simple button-up shirt as a canvas for an additional block colour, Frida creates a look that is both hip and easily incorporated into a girl’s everyday working wardrobe.
-
8. Designer trends S/S09 Dior block colours
Tribal chic was the order of the day at the Dior show, where thigh-grazing sheer dresses, exotic animal prints and bodysuits were showcased by John Galliano. By teaming this super-sweet, tiered lemon dress with a contrasting heavy-duty acid bright python jacket, the designer created a powerful, edgy look that we can all lust after.
1 of 8
Designer trends spring/summer 2009, block colours
Bold is beautiful for s/s, as block colour takes over the catwalks. Add a splash of colour into you summer wardrobe by taking inspiration from the hoards of designers showcasing this extremely wearable trend.
Colour blocking with tangerine, fuschia and aqua was Richard Nicoll’s secret weapon in his mission to reinstate minimalist elegance as a fashion forward way of dressing. Basic combinations of simple separates proved to be both impactful and easy to wear. The bold, contrasting colours of this dress teamed with the beautiful toga drape detailing proved to be extremely popular among the fashion flock while the choice of nude heels adds great leg lengthening properties.