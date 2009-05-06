Bold is beautiful for s/s, as block colour takes over the catwalks. Add a splash of colour into you summer wardrobe by taking inspiration from the hoards of designers showcasing this extremely wearable trend.

Colour blocking with tangerine, fuschia and aqua was Richard Nicoll’s secret weapon in his mission to reinstate minimalist elegance as a fashion forward way of dressing. Basic combinations of simple separates proved to be both impactful and easy to wear. The bold, contrasting colours of this dress teamed with the beautiful toga drape detailing proved to be extremely popular among the fashion flock while the choice of nude heels adds great leg lengthening properties.