13 Mar 2018
Animal Print
Dolce & Gabbana know how to do sexy and this figure-hugging leopard print dress is spot on (pardon the pun).
Christophe Decarnin updated the Balmain power blazer with a bold leopard print. Paired with simple black satin trousers and this could be your new tuxedo.
If you're not an earth tones kind of gal, swap out leopard for zebra, as shown at Blumarine.
Giorgio Armani showed off the perfect way to do leopard for the print-shy: Team accessories like a satchel and a belt with neutral hues to really make them pop.
If a camel coat is to tame for you then unleash your inner wild child with a leopard coat this season. We love this one from Gucci as well as numbers from Moschino Cheap & Chic, Topshop and Matalan.
A leopard print lining allows just enough animal print to peek through without going overboard.
YUM, we want every piece from Mulberry's autumn/winter collection, especially the Alexa satchel in leopard.
Alessandro Dell'Aqua showed off yet another covetable leopard topper for his Number 21 collection.
If anyone knows how to do prints it's Roberto Cavalli. Boho babes take note: if you're going to swathe yourself in a myriad of prints, make sure they're tonal rather than clashing.
Wear a printed swing jacket like this one at Dries with slouchy trousers by day to channel Kate Moss and a LBD by night in the style of Audrey Hepburn. Super-versatile.
