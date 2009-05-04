Jump to navigation
Roberto Cavalli's predilection for animal prints and jungle motifs lays the foundations for all his collections, however, this season he illuminated his Just Cavalli show with a selection of earthy prints injected with vibrant colours. Leopard and zebra prints were dressed up in candy-coloured silks, panels of which were patched together to create a selection of intensely detailed dresses, as seen here.
From floor-length maxi-dresses to barely-there swimwear, the Just Cavalli "Back to Nature" collection totally rocked the animal print trend. The asymmetric design of this swimsuit teamed with the powdery but intense colour of the leopard print confirms its status as must-have statement beachwear.
Christopher Kane added a young and fun twist to animal prints this season. He layered acid bright cashmere sweaters and cardigans with organza and leather, which he cut into half circle 3-D geometric shapes. This scallop effect in nude and monochrome looked ultra modern against the intense colours of the prints.
Lanvin designer Alber Elbaz finished off a collection that at first appeared rather reserved with a selection of extremely vivacious and embellished printed designs. Fronting this band of intensely hued garments was an electric blue leopard-print dress teamed with heavily bejewelled sky-high heels and crystal-encrusted sunglasses. Worn by the likes of Maggie Gyllenhaal, this voluminous, one-shouldered design was totally new and refreshing.
Roberto Cavalli's predilection for animal prints and jungle motifs lays the foundations for all his collections, however, this season he illuminated his Just Cavalli show with a selection of earthy prints injected with vibrant colours. Leopard and zebra prints were dressed up in candy-coloured silks, panels of which were patched together to create a selection of intensely detailed dresses, as seen here.
13 Mar 2018