5 Reasons To Embrace Androgynous Dressing

Forget the high heels and handbags, it's all about suiting up and brogueing down for AW14

If there was ever a time to beg, borrow or steal from your best male friend, it's now. The sartorial gender lines are blurring with bloggers, celebs and even designers all in agreement that girls can rock a cravat just as well as their male counterparts. Check out our five reasons why the time is nigh to let your inner tomboy loose.

Because The Runway Says So

The energy and creativity at this year's London Collections: Men transformed the male centric event into the latest haunt for female fashionistas on the prowl for inspiration. Designers merged collections with both female and male models roaming presentation spaces and catwalks at LC:M SS15, proving that we’re all invited to the party regardless of what we’re packing underneath.

New Boyfriend? New Wardrobe!

As if Whistles wasn’t clogging up our wish list enough, its recently launched menswear collection is just as lust worthy for the girls as it is for the boys. Claim joint custody over your boyfriend's cable knit sweater from the new collection for an injection of androgyny.

Heels Are Out, Flats Are In

InStyle’s own Hannah Rochell (aka blogger extraordinaire Enbrogue) took inspiration from the boys when she ditched the heels for a pair of comfy flats proving that anything they can do, we can do better. Embrace flat-footed chic a la Enbrogue and combine a menswear-esque Grenson shoes with a pair of ankle grazing trousers for that oh-so-subtle peek of skin.

Suit up!

There's nothing quite as effortless as a man wearing a well tailored suit, but they don’t have to be the only ones wearing a three piece with pride. Make like Cara Delevingne at Burberry’s SS15 show and pair a classic cut with some casual trainers and little else for the ultimate style-comfort combo whilst giving the men in the room a run for their money. Topshop has some great co-ord’s at the moment, but top of our must have list is this oxblood suit.

Accessorise Like A Man

Backpacks, caps and trainers have long been the territory of skater dudes and surfer bros, but this past year has proved that us ladies are ready to ditch the dainty bags for holdalls and the skyscraper heels for Stan Smith’s in an unexpected turn towards functional, easy dressing. Chanel, Dior and 3.1 Phillip Lim have all embraced the turning tide - see fashion week street style for embellished trainers on every editor's feet. And forget inconvenient clutches: fast track your way onto this ongoing trend by slinging a backpack on your shoulder a la Susie Lau from Style Bubble. You’ll never have to squash all your belongings into a tiny bag again!

By Josie Ayre/@josieayre