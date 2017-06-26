Although he appeared in two films and two TV movies prior to Harry Potter, Tom Felton catapulted to fame after taking on the role of bad boy Draco Malfoy. "I think my ability to lie was half the reason I was offered Draco," Felton said of his role. "At the very first audition, they just lined us up and asked us which bits of the book we were looking forward to in the film. I hadn't read the book, so I said the same as the guy next to me-which director Chris Columbus saw through in a heartbeat!" Now, Felton is less-sinister (and not as platinum!) than his Slytherin character, changing from his Hogwarts uniform to more clean-cut ensembles. The actor can be seen in Rise of the Planet of the Apes and The Apparition.