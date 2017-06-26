10 Aug 2017
Then and Now: Harry Potter Stars Transform
1. Emma Watson
Emma Watson rose to fame playing the bookish Hermione Granger in all eight of the Harry Potter films. Outside of the Potter films, the actress remained busy; between attending Brown University and appearing in Burberry campaigns, she designed a clothing collection in collaboration with fair-trade brand People Tree. All eyes were on Watson after she gave her signature waves a chic pixie crop in August 2010. "My mum has short hair, and I've always thought that women with short hair were so beautiful," she told InStyle. "I wasn't allowed to cut my hair during Harry Potter, so as soon as filming stopped, I was like, let's do this!" Although her days at Hogwarts may be over, the ever-fashionable Watson is currently the face of Lancôme, and can be seen in the films My Week With Marilyn and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.
2. Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe's life was changed forever after beating out thousands for the role of Harry Potter at the age of eleven. "I was a kid, among other kids," he told Entertainment Weekly. "To be 'special' just because I had been picked for this part was just...bizarre." Radcliffe made the transition to the Great White Way between filming Harry Potter, starring in the play Equus during its run in the West End, and later on Broadway in New York. Today, Radcliffe looks every bit the accomplished actor with his crisp black suit and windswept hair. He starred as J. Pierrepont Finch in the Broadway musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2011.
3. Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint played Harry's best friend Ron Weasley in all eight of the Potter films. The actor shares many similarities with his character, from his high-spirited personality, to his fear of spiders. "I had always felt a connection to Ron," Grint told Entertainment Weekly. When he wasn't practicing magic spells at Hogwarts School, the actor appeared in independent films like Driving Lessons and Cherrybomb. These days, Grint has a more buttoned-up look thanks to his tailored blazer and groomed hair. He can be seen in the 2012 war film Into The White.
4. Tom Felton
Although he appeared in two films and two TV movies prior to Harry Potter, Tom Felton catapulted to fame after taking on the role of bad boy Draco Malfoy. "I think my ability to lie was half the reason I was offered Draco," Felton said of his role. "At the very first audition, they just lined us up and asked us which bits of the book we were looking forward to in the film. I hadn't read the book, so I said the same as the guy next to me-which director Chris Columbus saw through in a heartbeat!" Now, Felton is less-sinister (and not as platinum!) than his Slytherin character, changing from his Hogwarts uniform to more clean-cut ensembles. The actor can be seen in Rise of the Planet of the Apes and The Apparition.
5. Bonnie Wright
Bonnie Wright went from Ron Weasley's adorable younger sister Ginny, to the love interest of Hogwarts' Golden Boy. She and Radcliffe shared their first on-screen kiss in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. "It was a little hard to kiss someone you've known that long, and also on top of that in front of all the cast and crew," Wright told Entertainment Weekly of the scene. "But that was a scene a lot of people were looking forward to, and we're both actors. I think it went well!" Gone are the days of playful ponchos and cowboy boots. These days, Wright sticks to chic dresses and trendy heels. In 2012, the actress was engaged to boyfriend Jamie Campbell Bower, who appeared as young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and Caius Volturi in Breaking Dawn, but the pair amicably broke up later that year.
6. Matthew Lewis
Like many of his peers, Matthew Lewis was a huge fan of the Harry Potter books before landing the role of brave Gryffindor Neville Longbottom. "At my audition, I was given a ticket stub that said I was number 743 in the queue. We waited four and a half hours," he told Entertainment Weekly on his audition. "My mum kept saying 'Can we go now? I will buy you a McDonald's if you wanna go,' but I was such a huge fan of the books, I said I wouldn't leave!" Lewis was first seen on the red carpet in a crisp black suit and tousled hair. These days, the actor opts for a more relaxed getup while flaunting a tattoo.
7. James and Oliver Phelps
James and Oliver Phelps stole our hearts as Fred and George Weasley, the hilarious older brothers of Ron and Ginny. While the twins may be hard to tell apart on-screen, the two couldn't be more different in real life. "We've learned to watch each other's backs, but we have pretty different personalities," James told People. "I tend to joke around a bit more, while Oliver is more sensitive." After finishing up on the set of Harry Potter, the dynamic duo retired their bold ginger hairstyles and three-piece suits in exchange for their natural brown hue and casual jeans and polos.
8. Evanna Lynch
Like her character Luna Lovegood, Irish actress Evanna Lynch has an eccentric style all her own. Lynch reportedly wore a pair of radish-shaped earrings, similar to Luna's, when she auditioned for the part. She may not wear the accessories on the red carpet, but she's ready for her close-up thanks to her keen fashion sense and loose ringlets.
